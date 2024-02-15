LeBron to the Warriors? Insider says there’s a ‘chance’ it happens this summer

Just when you thought the rumor mill was laid to rest after the NBA trade deadline passed, LeBron James and the Lakers are back in the mix, with reports about a split in the summer being a possibility.

It was reported earlier this week that the Warriors and Sixers inquired about a deal for LeBron James at the trade deadline. While a deal did not come to fruition, James does have a player option he can decline to make a change of scenery fairly easy for the King.

From the Lakers’ perspective, they reportedly have no intention of trading James, but if he chooses to walk away in free agency this summer, there’s little they can do to prevent that from happening.

And while James joining his former foes from the Bay Area might have sounded outlandish in the wake of ESPN’s report earlier this week, while discussing the Warriors’ ongoing efforts to find a new co-star for Stephen Curry, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports mentioned on Yahoo’s “No Cap Room” podcast that James heading to the Warriors in the summer isn’t some pipe dream, even if it was unrealistic at the trade deadline:

“I, without a doubt, believe [there] is the chance this happens this summer... A lot of what’s going to happen this off-season will be dependent on first-round, second-round flameouts and what have you. If Atlanta and what happens with Trae (Young) and Dejounte (Murray) is one of the buzziest (situations), ‘oh, could Trae become available’ things? That’s probably number two behind ‘will LeBron in that player option (year) decide to potentially leave the Lakers.”

That scenario is clearly not what the Lakers want, and James is reportedly focused on remaining a Laker. However, if he does decline that player option, it would give him control and the ability to make this a possibility. The Warriors have done the impossible before adding Kevin Durant to the Warriors in the summer of 2016, and this move would rock the NBA world and put Golden State back in the epicenter of the basketball world yet again.

While James leaving for the Warriors in free agency outright would require him to give him up his approximately $51 million player option to take a veteran’s minimum contract, him demanding an opt-in-and-trade trade would require the Lakers to cooperate in exchange for getting assets back in return. But however it shook out, a deal like this would be catastrophic for the Lakers. No matter how much cap space it creates or what players they get back in a potential trade scenario, to put it simply: You do not get better trading James; you get worse and begin a rebuild.

Luckily, James is secure for the rest of the season and the Lakers still have the core that took them to the Western Conference Finals last year largely intact. Winning solves everything, so if the Lakers can go on a run and head to the summer with good vibes, a contract ready for James to sign, and three first-round draft picks to package for another superstar to join him and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, this might all be much ado about nothing.

Still, this is Golden State, and they want to win with Steph Curry just as much as the Lakers want to win with James. But when there’s smoke, there’s fire, and given the amount of smoke we’ve seen in the last week on this possibility, this is a story worth keeping an eye on as we inch closer to June.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.