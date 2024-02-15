Report: LeBron James ‘focused’ on remaining with Lakers

Reality is often disappointing. While fantasy can create unlimited scenarios of intrigue and have us pondering ‘What if?” For the Lakers, the chatter recently has been regarding LeBron James’ future as a Laker.

On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that the Warriors and Sixers inquired about a deal for James at the trade deadline.

Naturally, this caused a stir. The fact teams were willing to make a seismic shift to their rosters in the middle of the season for James is fascinating, but the lead may have been buried. It seems the Warriors may continue their pursuit of James in the summer when he can decline his player option which he is likely to do.

“The Warriors could revisit a pursuit in the offseason, when James holds a $51.4 million player option on his contract for 2024-25. If James returns to the Lakers, he’ll likely do so by declining that option and re-signing with L.A. on a new deal that would allow him an annual raise. James remains focused on returning to the Lakers in the offseason, sources told ESPN,”

Fans shouldn’t panic about James leaving just yet. Based on these reports, it sounds like James still wants to remain a Laker. Still, it sounds like we’ll be heading towards a sizzling summer where James will not be a Laker during that moment when he declines his player option. If teams are already calling for him now, they’ll definitely contact him when he is a free agent.

Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic also reported that it’s James’ desire to still be a Laker beyond this season.

“But James’ view of the franchise matters a great deal here too, of course. As long as he still wants to be a Laker, which the source said was communicated to the team’s brass recently, they will want him. Other teams circling this sensitive situation in pursuit of James doesn’t change that calculus.”

The phrasing from James’ team has been consistent. His agent, Rich Paul, went on the record saying James is motivated to return next season to the Lakers and, by all accounts, if that’s what he wants, he will continue to don the purple and gold in Year 22.

The best thing the Lakers can do in the meantime is rack up wins after the break, go on a deep playoff run and try to get a superstar in the summer to make sure that declining that player option doesn’t turn into James ultimately leaving Southern California.

