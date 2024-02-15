How good of an experience is watching NBA games on the Meta Quest 3?

With the Lakers recently named the 15th most valuable franchise in the world (and No. 3 in the NBA), it’s no surprise that tickets to attend a game are expensive and highly sought after. Courtside is even worse, with the average ticket costing $1,500 and the Lakers are certainly on the higher end of than that, especially given the stars you see attending games in the best seats in the house.

But what if you could get the same experience for a fraction of the cost and without leaving your home?

That’s what the Meta Quest 3 is attempting to do.

This virtual reality (VR) headset from Meta has a sports broadcasting app called Xtadium, which allows you to sit courtside and watch select live games for free in immersive 180-degree VR, including views not available on traditional TV broadcasts.

Meta Quest 3 also has NBA League Pass functionality, which allows subscribers to watch up up to eight games simultaneously in mixed reality, blending virtual screens into your physical space through the headset’s high-fidelity, full-color passthrough cameras.

The question is, does this experience rival that of the in-person one? Can it replace your standard television as the best way to watch games from home?

After getting the opportunity to go hands-on with the device, here’s a breakdown of my experience.

How is the Meta Quest 3 as a technology product?

The Meta Quest 3 is the pinnacle VR experience. From the moment you open the box, you are well aware you are in store for a top-tier technological experience. The design is sleek and simplistic, but feels state-of-the-art. The Touch Plus controllers are comfortable and have a nice weight to them; they don’t feel plastic or toy-like, which is a complaint many have with other VR iterations.

The fact it's wireless is key, as it has an ease of use and needs little space to function and operate well. I mainly used the headset in my room, which can be snug and the Meta Quest 3 was able to easily scan the room and had ample space to view sporting events.

How does Xtadium compare to the in-stadium experience?

For the Xtadium courtside experience, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. One, not every game is available for viewing this way. For this NBA season, 52 games can be viewed courtside, which means you’ll have constant options on days and games to watch, but not every Lakers game is available.

There are also still geo-restrictions, so if you live in Southern California, the Lakers games that are available will not be viewable for you. This is standard information, as that’s how League Pass works normally, but just something to keep in mind if you’re looking to use this for Lakers-only viewing, and not the NBA at large.

Once you select a game and watch from courtside, the experience is impressive. Having gone to many NBA, WNBA and college basketball games in my life, it was very close to what that experience can be. The depth perception wasn’t as realistic as it is in person, but it still felt far more immersive than watching on a big-screen television.

I’ve never felt so engaged watching from home. I was constantly looking for the perfect angle and moving my head along with the action up and down the court.

The fidelity was crisp and clear. While not at a 4k or 8k level, it was good enough that I didn’t feel like I was compromising screen quality for the VR experience. The details in the stadium were impressive.

I was watching the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards, and when I turned my head up and to the left, I could see the banners in the rafters. When I looked directly up, I saw the in-stadium screen and information. When free throws were being shot, the camera moved to behind the basket, which was a nice touch.

Just like going to an NBA game, there was no cut to commercials during timeouts. You can see all the interactions someone inside the arena would, whether that’s a t-shirt contest or players talking with coaches and trainers from afar.

People’s comfort with a VR headset on their heads and the strain it can potentially put on one’s eyes will undoubtedly vary, but for me, it was an easygoing experience. The straps on the top of the head and the side adjust so you can make it fit as snugly as you’d like. Even after watching an entire NBA game, I didn’t experience eye strain, motion sickness or excessive sweat around my forehead from having the device on my head for hours at a time.

How does NBA League Pass function on Meta Quest 3?

Xtadium’s courtside experience is impressive, but it’s the League Pass multi-game mode that I actually preferred. Why? Simply put, it’s the best of both worlds. You get an immersion that’s impossible with the television, but you get a similar setup a standard television provides so it feels more natural.

I loved seeing all the games you can watch and how easy it is to switch the game you were viewing. The information you get in real-time on the side is impressive and fun to see. On the left-hand side, you also get NBA standings and league leader's information, which becomes increasingly more important as the NBA action gets closer to the playoffs.

Closing Thoughts

The Meta Quest 3 costs $499.99 USD for the 128GB version and $649.99 USD for the 512GB model. Those price points are a bit high, but nothing compared to the Apple Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499.

So, is this a good option for fans who want to watch NBA games from courtside or via NBA League Pass? Is it better than attending a game in person at a fraction of the cost? I still think nothing beats the in-person viewing, but this is a step in the right direction.

I’ve watched basketball every conceivable way: in-person, on television, phone, tablet and on a small window on my computer while writing. I can say the Meta Quest 3 using Xtadium and NBA League tops all viewing experiences except for the in-person one.

Amazon Meta Quest Bundle Amazon is currently running a deal on the Quest 3 128GB model with Asgard’s Wrath 2 as a bundle for $495.89. (Editorial Note: This is an affiliate link and Vox Media may receive a commission for any purchase you make through it)

That’s not a bad place to be, and with many Lakers fans living outside of Southern California, Meta Quest 3 will be the most economical and logical way for many to view games in this way.

As time progresses, I can see this experience getting closer and closer to the real world and I think this space has the potential to be the future. Some key improvements that could take things to the next level would be improved fidelity and the in-game stats updating faster. There were times it would fall behind, and that can take you out of the immersion.

It may scare some people, but when the experience reached its height, I wondered, ‘Why would anyone take this off?’ That’s how good the Meta Quest 3 can be, and if you have the means to make the purchase, you will not be disappointed. I’ve tried the previous versions of Meta Quest and both Playstation VR headsets, and can confidently say this is unequivocally a better VR experience and the best option for viewing sports currently available in the VR space at these price points.

