No LeBron James, no problem for the Lakers as they beat the Jazz on the road

With LeBron James out on the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers still found a way to get it done and win on the road, beating the Jazz 138-122.

Anthony Davis had a monster game ending the night with another double-double with 39 points and 15 rebounds in the win. Hachimura had his best regular season game as a Laker, scoring 36 points on 13-19 shooting and Austin Reaves had 20 points and six assists in the win.

This was the first time a duo scored 35 or more points for the Lakers since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal did it back in 2003. What an incredible feat for Hachimura and Davis.

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura become the first pair of Lakers teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal (2003) to both score 35+ points in the same game. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 15, 2024

The Lakers have now won three in a row and head to the All-Star break with a 30-26 record.

With James out, the Lakers started the game with a lineup of Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Reaves, and Hachimura.

The game's opening minutes were all Russell as he scored the team's first four points. After that, the quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams exchanging 3-pointers.

The Lakers had a nice 10-2 run midway through the opening frame and with Hachimura and Davis scoring in double-figures in the first, the Lakers ended the quarter up 34-28.

Jaxson Hayes started the second quarter on the floor and immediately forced a turnover, leading to Hachimura scoring on the other end. Utah continued to apply pressure on the rim with a couple of nice dunks, but the Lakers responded to every offensive flurry the Jazz had.

Hachimura’s hot start continued as he ended the first half with 21 points, his most points in a half, helping the Lakers take a one-point advantage into the locker room at the break.

Utah came out roaring in the third quarter, and after a Collin Sexton three, they led by four points. The Lakers banded together, getting buckets from Hachimura, Davis and Prince to stay within striking distance.

Davis was being defended well by the Jazz throughout the matchup, but he found his rhythm midway through the quarter, scoring ten straight to keep the Lakers in front. After a nice up and under by the newest Laker, Spencer Dinwiddie the Lakers led by two.

AD WITH AUTHORITY pic.twitter.com/NR8Sg8oAbD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 15, 2024

Davis’ flurry continued the rest of the way and after a corner three, he hit the ‘freeze’ celebration and he had the Lakers back in control. Los Angeles ended the quarter on a 12-0 run and were up 108-92 entering the fourth.

Dinwiddie kept the good times going hitting a very deep three to start the final quarter. The Lakers kept the fourth quarter relatively stress-free, minus an injury scare for Christian Wood, where it looked like he rolled his ankle. Luckily, he returned to the game and seemed okay. The last thing this team needs is more injuries.

The Lakers went on an offensive onslaught, giving them a twenty-point edge with four minutes to go, essentially securing the win.

Davis and the starters headed to the bench with 2:27 left and the Lakers ran out the clock.

Key Takeaways

The Lakers needed players to step up with James out and Davis and Hachimura did just that. Hachimura was sensational in the first half and Davis’ third-quarter performance killed Utah’s run and kept the Lakers in control. This past week, the Lakers did something they haven’t done all season, beat the teams they’re supposed to.

Darvin Ham and the Lakers have to be happy with how they’ve played as of late. They have won three in a row, found a starting lineup that works and beat a Jazz team on the road with James out.

They’ll get some much-needed rest this All-Star weekend and return to action on Thursday, Feb. 22, versus the Warriors on the road.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.