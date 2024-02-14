Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

There were rumors galore this NBA trade deadline involving the Lakers, but as time expired, the Lakers' roster remained unchanged.

Later that day, following the Kobe Bryant statue unveiling, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka talked with the media about why the Lakers didn't make a move.

According to Pelinka, there wasn't a deal that could push the team further into contention and he was going to focus on the buyout market looking for a ball-handling guard.

He found that guard in Spencer Dinwiddie and signed him to the Lakers. He debuted against the Detroit Pistons, playing 31 minutes and racking up seven assists in the victory.

With Dinwiddie now on the team, the roster is full and this will be what the Lakers will look like the rest of the way.

In our DraftKings Reacts survey for this week, we ask a pair of questions related to the trade deadline and the buyout moves done by the Lakers: What grade would you give the Lakers at the trade deadline? What grade would you give the Spencer Dinwiddie signing?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/8HOFQH/">Please take our survey</a>

Is it weird to give a grade for doing nothing?

Sometimes, no move is the right move. The Lakers didn't use their 2029 first-round pick in a deal and now have potentially three first-round draft picks they can use in a trade this summer for a star.

If they can pull that off and become title favorites next year, we must consider this deadline a success.

Also, D'Angelo Russell, the main player rumored to be dealt, has been sensational for the Lakers. Would it have been wise to move such a player for someone marginally better in Dejounte Murray?

Rob Pelinka might've saved the Lakers’ season by simply allowing this core that made the Western Conference Finals last season, an opportunity to get healthy and play the year out.

Dinwiddie was clearly the Lakers' top choice and they got him. He's said the right things and was greeted with thunderous applause in his debut, but what will the entire Dinwiddie experience be? Was he the best guard available, or should the Lakers have done something else, like aiming for a big with that final roster spot?

Let us know by voting and sharing your thoughts down below!

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.