Warriors, Sixers inquired about deal for LeBron James at trade deadline

The trade deadline was rather quiet this year. Very few deals happened during the final days and none happened that anyone would consider monumental blockbuster moves.

The Lakers didn’t make the heavily rumored Dejounte Murray for D’Angelo Russell deal and instead kept the roster as is.

Well, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Golden State Warriors almost made an enormous splash that would’ve rocked the NBA world inquiring about a trade that would’ve sent LeBron James to the Warriors.

Armed with the encouragement of Warriors star Draymond Green, Golden State owner Joe Lacob reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James’ apparent public frustration could be interpreted as an opening to discuss a trade, sources said. Buss told Lacob the Lakers had no desire to trade James, but that he would need to seek the answer on James’ state of mind from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, sources said. As an owner, Buss has operated with the mindset that she wants her star players content with the franchise, and that instructed her thinking on referring Warriors leadership to James’ representation, sources said.

This may shock fans and have people wondering how close this was to coming to fruition, but it seems it was a brief conversation with little to no traction. It would be fascinating to know what kind of deal the Warriors would’ve constructed to acquire James. My guess is everyone was on the table, minus Steph Curry, of course.

For Lakers fans who want to see the All-Star starter remain a Laker, the good news is this was nowhere near happening. Buss reportedly rejected the notion immediately and James’ agent, Rich Paul, even went on record saying, “LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be.”

The Sixers also called about James, but the reception was essentially the same, with no traction on a deal happening.

Dunleavy was the second team executive call to Pelinka on a possible James trade, sources said. After seeing James’ cryptic social media post of an hourglass a week before the trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey called Pelinka to probe on a James trade and was immediately told that James wasn’t available. In fact, Pelinka responded by asking Morey if Joel Embiid was available, sources said. And that ended that brief conversation. These sorts of bold trade calls are historically a common practice for Morey, who also called the Phoenix Suns and asked about the availability of Durant, only to be told Durant was not available, sources said.

It's funny that Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka tried to Uno reverse the call and see if he could pry Joel Embiid out of Philadelphia, but it sounds like the talks didn’t get very far past just asking if these stars were available.

James has a player option for next season, so if he truly wants to leave, it will be relatively easy for him to do so. Teams clearly still value him and if he opts out, he can go to the organization of his choosing.

For now, minus some cryptic tweets, his actual actions indicate James is committed to the Lakers. He will be on this roster and in Los Angeles for the remainder of the season.

In the end, all of this comes down to winning.

The Lakers have been an up-and-down team all season and that’s led to justified frustration, speculation and, apparently, a couple of teams inquiring about James.

The best way to keep James happy is to win games, make a deep playoff run and then, in the summer, see if they can bring in some top talent like Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young to put the Lakers into title contention.

If the Lakers show James this is the best place for him to be, then this is likely where he will remain.

