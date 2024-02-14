Lakers starting lineup continues to show growing chemistry in blowout win

LOS ANGELES - Spending most of the season meandering in mediocrity, fans have heard every excuse in the book as to why the Lakers have failed to stack up wins despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis relatively healthy this season.

Darvin Ham has stressed it is a marathon and injuries are the main reason the team couldn't find a rhythm.

Well, it seems they’ve found it.

With the insertion of Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup, the Lakers are now 5-0 when pairing him with James, Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves. The lineup now is the fourth most used five-man lineup for the Lakers, logging in 87 minutes with a net rating of +9.5.

It's not just the stats and records that are impressive. The eye test matches the numbers.

On Tuesday night against the Pistons, the Lakers were Showtime. Behind-the-back passes from Reaves led to James dunks, Davis outlet passes resulted in Russell layups, and Rui constantly attacked the rim, leading to a 15-point night on 70% shooting from the field.

Minus the opening field goal by Detroit, Los Angeles was in complete control and ran the Pistons out of the gym, cruising to a 125-111 victory.

So why has this grouping found so much success?

"I think, as you guys can see, it's smooth," Hachimura said after the game. "We already have a chemistry. I've been telling you guys about it since the playoffs last year. This lineup is really good for us…Offensively, we're firing, of course. I think we're one of the best teams. We have to keep building the chemistry and we have to make the playoffs."

The offense excites the crowd and makes the highlights on SportsCenter and social media, but the defense secures the result.

To that end, the Lakers were a well-oiled machine led by Anthony Davis, their Defensive Player of the Year candidate. When the Pistons penetrated the paint, he was always ready to take on the challenge, either contesting the shot directly or scaring the driver enough to deter a shot attempt, forcing the ball back out into the wings.

In the third quarter, the Pistons had a clear 3-on-1 fastbreak, but they were at a disadvantage as Davis devoured the ball.

Who needs a wall, when you have AD standing tall @AntDavis23 registers his 6th block of the game! #LakeShow || @Lakers pic.twitter.com/5MfUyu2nDX — NBA India (@NBAIndia) February 14, 2024

After the game, Davis shared his thought process during his defensive stand.

“I saw (Jalen) Duran on the other side and I knew they were probably going to try throw the lob so I was trying to fake and bait him,” Davis said. “Then when I saw him kind of commit to the layup, I knew I could get the block. It’s one of many special plays that I’ve had this year. Trying to be a good defensive player, that’s all.”

There was only one brief moment in the fourth where the Pistons got the game within single digits, but the Lakers threw cold water on that run with Reaves' free throws and a couple of Wood-centric baskets.

The Lakers are now 29-26 on the season but have won five of their last six, seven of their last 10 and are trending in the right direction as the All-Star break and the season's final stretch nears.

Cynics might scoff at a blowout win against the worst team in the NBA and minimize the impact inserting someone like Hachimura to the starting lineup can have long-term, but it's not just a small sample size, Ham has a proof of concept.

These players were integral in the Lakers' late-season surge just a year ago and when Jarred Vanderbilt comes back, they'll be able to tinker with the team even more, adding an elite wing defender to the fold.

It might be looking at this team with the glass half full, but they've shown us what they can be when they are the best version of themselves: a smash-mouth team with the size and physicality to compete with the league's best.

They've beaten a New York Knicks team that had a nine-game winning streak, gave the Celtics only their third home loss of the year and yes, they won the In-Season Tournament.

Not only is there a good team on this roster, it's starting to earn results.

The question is, will it be enough to contend in a stacked Western Conference and can they be resilient enough to win on the road again, just like last season?

We're about to find out together.

