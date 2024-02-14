Lakers vs. Jazz Preview: Battle for seeding with LeBron James

The Lakers will face the Utah Jazz before heading into to the All-Star break on Wednesday. This will be the Lakers’ 10th back-to-back game of the season and their final matchup against the Jazz this season.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

When: 6 p.m. PT, Feb. 14.

Where: Delta Center

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet

The Lakers will spend Valentine’s Day in Utah where they will play an important game for seeding purposes. This Jazz team (26-28) that they’re about to face is just three games below them in the standings and a win on Wednesday would not only create some separation but also give the Lakers the tie-breaker.

Los Angeles's biggest disadvantages entering Wednesday night is that they’re going to be on the second night of a back-to-back and without LeBron James while also playing on the road. But the Lakers have been in such a good grove as of late that it’s easy to believe they can take care of business against Utah before heading to the All-Star break.

The hope is for the Lakers not to get too complacent in this one. One of the reasons why they’re in this position — where they’re fighting for a spot again in the seeding race — is because of how they’ve underperformed against below .500 teams this season. It’s unfortunate but at least the Lakers are now aware of what they have to do moving forward to earn a comfortable spot in the standings.

Christian Wood says he thinks L.A. can avoid the play-in tournament if they “come back with the attitude to try to stay consistent” after the All-Star break: “I think we’re a top-six team” pic.twitter.com/D7bAICgdXe — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 13, 2024

That said, they’ll have to be on their A-game if they want to beat this competitive Jazz team. Utah has lost two straight entering this one but they’re also comfortable at home where they have a record of 17-8. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Jazz got the best out of the Lakers thanks to a balanced scoring performance by Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins, who combined for 96 points.

Granted, that was the same game where Anthony Davis had his worst performance of the season shooting 5-21 from the field and only had 15 points. With LeBron expected to sit out against the Jazz once again, L.A. will need another stellar night from D’Angelo Russell — who had 39 points against Utah last time — Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

The key for the Lakers is to do what they’ve been doing over the last five games: Distribute the scoring load. As I’ve reiterated all season, this team is at its best when everyone contributes in the scoring department and makes Davis and James’ lives easier.

That’s what they did against the Pistons on Tuesday when the Lakers claimed their seventh victory in 10 games. The best part about all that? Davis only played 28 minutes so he should be fresher than expected on Wednesday.

El nuevo quinteto titular está 5-0 y promediando estos numeritos: pic.twitter.com/Kfu6ceNMxj — NLB (28-26) (@NBALAKERSBLOG) February 14, 2024

If the Lakers have a good shooting night and a well-balanced scoring effort against the Jazz’s 25th-ranked defense, then they should have a decent chance to win this one. This game will also boil down to how L.A.’s defense contains Utah’s pesky guards specifically Sexton and Clarkson — who seem to always go off against the purple and gold.

It will be a big deal for the Lakers to beat this Jazz team, considering the seeding race that will only get more intense after the All-Star break. Let’s see if the Lakers can respond to the challenge and create some separation against this Jazz team on Wednesday.

Notes and Updates:

As mentioned above, LeBron confirmed that he won’t be suiting up against the Jazz on Wednesday. That adds him to the Lakers’ injury list, which also includes Max Christie (right ankle sprain), Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery).

For the Jazz’ injury report, everyone besides their G-League players will be ready to go.

The Lakers dished out 30 assists on Wednesday night against the Pistons proving once again that they’ve indeed been sharing the ball a lot as of late. It led to multiple highlight plays in transition, easy baskets and 3-point shots, but the important fact is that they’re now 16-5 in games where they put up 30 or more assists.

The @Lakers dropped some DAZZLING dimes on their way to 32 assists and the W ✨ pic.twitter.com/lQ166DbDm2 — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2024

