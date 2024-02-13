Player Grades: Lakers vs. Pistons

A rare three-day break for the Lakers saw them enter Tuesday’s game against the Pistons with a little extra pep in their step. Pair that with an offense that is clicking on all cylinders and the result was another strong showing and another comfortable win with a double-digit lead nearly throughout, leading to a 125-111 win.

The starters continued to showcase their growing chemistry by racing out to the big lead and while the Pistons kept it close by continuing to play hard to the final buzzer, the lead never got back into single digits.

In all, it was the comfortable win most fans hoped it would be, especially before an important game against the Jazz on Wednesday.

So, let’s grade the win. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Rui Hachimura

30 minutes, 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 7-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-4 FT, +13

No one has exemplified the turnaround the offense has gone through more than Rui. Over his last five games, he’s shooting 24-39 overall and, more impressive, 21-25 on 2-pointers. He’s dominating his mismatches, one of the biggest strengths of this starting unit, but he’s doing it with timely cuts, impressive post-ups and even some late-shot clock buckets.

Grade: A-

LeBron James

31 minutes, 25 points, 1 rebound, 8 assists, 9-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT, +9

It was Showtime for the Lakers on Tuesday with LeBron at the center of a lot of it. First he finished off a gorgeous Austin Reaves dime then returned the favor immediately.

He did take some wild heat check 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But I’m largely fine with those shots when you have a big lead.

Perhaps he played a little too long, but considering he’s going to be out against the Jazz anyway, that mattered little in the end. Again, this was another game where the Lakers coasted to a win with LeBron never leaving second gear.

Grade: B+

Austin Reaves

32 minutes, 15 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 3-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 7-7 FT, +25

Reaves’ stat line was a little surprising to me. I thought he played a really good game, thought his well-rounded box score probably does show that. If anything, his +25 is as indicative of his overall impact on the night.

D’Angelo Russell

32 minutes 21 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 8-18 FG, 4-9 3PT, 1-2 FT, +7

There wasn’t quite the offensive explosion tonight, just instead a steady flow of baskets throughout the game. Since the start of January, D’Lo is shooting 45% from the 3-point line on 8.9 attempts per game, a span of 17 games.

Grade: B+

Spencer Dinwiddie

31 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT, +5

A mixed bag for Dinwiddie in his debut, as one would expect. He didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and had four turnovers, a result of some second-guessing that he admitted postgame.

But the seven assists is one of the benefits you hope to see even more. His playmaking with his height is a big bonus for the Lakers.

Grade: B

Taurean Prince

23 minutes, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-1 FT, +6

Another solid outing for Prince and right in the perfect minute range for him. He was still efficient and effective and wasn’t overused. Particularly with the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie, I imagine Prince’s minutes are going to stay right in this area.

Grade: B-

Christian Wood

13 minutes, 11 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 4-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, -1

No one on the Lakers enjoys padding their stats in garbage time more than Wood. I thought he had a pretty below-average game at best that ended up looking better after a couple of baskets late.

Grade: C+

Jaxson Hayes

13 minutes, 2 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 2-2 FT, +5

If this is the floor of Hayes in his current form, then you take this and run with it. I’m not really sure what clicked for Hayes over the last few weeks or how long it’ll last,

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Colin Castleton

Garbage minutes for the rookies, including a rare cameo for Colin Castleton.

Tuesday’s inactives: Max Christie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish, Dylan Windler, Gabe Vincent, Skylar Mays

Jacob Rude