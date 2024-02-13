Lakers throttle Pistons behind another strong offensive showing

The Lakers, behind another strong offensive performance, downed the Pistons 125-111 for their second consecutive game. The Lakers tallied 32 assists on 43 made field goals.

Anthony Davis had himself a very dominant game, scoring 20 points with 14 rebounds, four assists and six blocks. LeBron James scored 25 with eight assists. The team was able to get Rui Hachimura going early and he ended the game with 15 points on 7-10 shooting. D’Angelo Russell continued his stellar play with 21 points. Austin Reaves’ confidence as a playmaker has been trending high and he dished out five assists.

The Lakers once again had their entire starting lineup score in double figures. They ended the first half with 20 assists, shooting 60% from the field and 50% from three.

There was a fast pace to start the game. The Lakers took a minute to find their offensive footing, but Rui carried the load with an impressive quick seven points in the first. A two-man connection between Austin and LeBron took the Lakers lead to eight.

The offense was clicking so much that they made 10 shots in a row. The Pistons began to take advantage of the Lakers slowing down a little. A once 16-point Laker lead dropped to 10 at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter started with D’Lo making a three and a layup. It jumpstarted the energy and the lead grew to 13. The Lakers' defense was struggling heavily which resulted in James Wiseman dunking the ball several times, getting eight points. The newest Laker Spencer Dinwiddie was feeling the first game nerves, turning the ball over twice.

Much of this game was about making the extra pass. It was a heavily dominant game from AD who secured his 41st double-double of the season. They pushed their lead to 17 on a 14-2 run.

Austin’s confidence was shining as he was 2-2 from three. A D’Lo three put the Lakers up by 21. AD The Playmaker was shining bright with six assists. Dinwiddie was struggling a bit but was able to playmake well with four assists. At the half, they were up 71-48.

The Pistons were trying to string together a comeback to start the third, but the Lakers quickly took the life right out of them. AD blocked Jaden Ivey to take his block total to six and produce the highlight of the night.

Although the Lakers were dominating the game, the Pistons stayed the course and did not let the Lakers extend their lead to more than 24.

Detroit started chipping away at the lead and got within 12. LeBron answered back with a 3-pointer. Dinwiddie’s first points as a Laker pushed the Lakers’ lead to 17. He was feeling more confident offensively and nailed a three soon after. Despite a valiant effort from the Pistons, the Lakers extended their lead to 20 to end the quarter.

The Pistons, while still down, were not giving up. LeBron made two 3-pointers in a row to keep the Lakers' lead high. But the Pistons got it within 18 with an Ivey layup. LeBron was putting his stamp all over this quarter answering back to anything the Pistons were making. Wiseman was still doing great work for the Pistons to help keep them afloat, he was up to 14 points for the night.

With five minutes left, the Lakers lead was up to 18 after a pair of free throws from Austin. The Pistons were on a fake comeback and made it a 12-point game. The Lakers made sure to answer back to make it a 16-point game.

The Pistons' fake comeback came up short and the rest of the quarter turned into garbage minutes. Wood took full advantage of it as part of his 11-point performance. After starting shaky, Dinwiddie found his grove and ended with six points, seven assists, and two steals.

Key Takeaways:

The Lakers were incredibly dominant in all categories tonight. Not many negatives to take away other than them giving the Pistons some hope throughout the second half of the game.

This current starting lineup is now 5-0. Keep it going!

The Lakers’ next game is on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz at 6:00 PM PT.

