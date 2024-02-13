LeBron James says D’Angelo Russell has ‘uncanny’ range as shooter

When the dust settled from the trade deadline, the Lakers decided inactivity was better than bad activity and kept the roster as is.

D’Angelo Russell didn’t play on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets, but he did suit up on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans and was sensational.

Russell was hotter than fish grease from the 3-point line, knocking down four straight in the second quarter. His offensive flurry helped the Lakers score 51 points in the second as part of a historic first half where they scored 87 points, the second most in a first half ever by a Lakers team.

Russell ended the game with a team-high 30 points en route to a convincing win against their Western Conference rival.

D’angelo Russell:



6/13 from 3 vs the Pelicans.



He now has 5 gms this season w/ 6+ 3’s. For reference - Damian Lillard only has 2.



In his last 17gms, DLO has hit:



68 / 141 3fgs (48%)

4.0 3pm



You asked for a Laker who wouldn’t be hit by the 3pt shooting curse.



Here he is. pic.twitter.com/luq2Q5G2WT — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) February 10, 2024

After the game, LeBron James discussed the luxury of having an offensive weapon like Russell on your team.

“When you have the ability to shoot the ball like that, you can always keep the defense at bay,” LeBron said. “They never know if you’re going to shoot, you’re going to drive, whatever the case may be. And his range is pretty uncanny. There’s only a few guys in our league that can come down with the dribble and just raise from anywhere and he’s one of those guys.

“Once he gets going, you know he can run three or four (shots) together in a row.”

The audacity of Russell is his bravery to pull up and take those shots with confidence. He did it Friday versus the Pelicans when he was playing well and did it last month against the Warriors when he drilled a three in double overtime to give the Lakers the edge despite some follies in the previous possessions.

Time and time again, when asked about trade rumors and how they could distract him, Russell stressed it had zero impact on his mindset or play.

This is the team the Lakers have and Russell is here to stay. Now, they can focus on playing better and winning games as they enter the season's final stretch. If Friday’s matchup is any indicator the best days for the Lakers and Russell are ahead of them.

