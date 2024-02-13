Gary Vitti shares hilarious story of Kobe Bryant firing shots at Paul Pierce

The image of Paul Pierce on a wheelchair will always be an infamous memory for Lakers fans. Not only did the Boston Celtics great do it in the first game of the 2008 Finals, but it turned out to be unnecessary theatrics on his part after he admitted that he was only escorted off the court in a wheelchair to the locker room because he had to go the bathroom in the middle of the game, though he has also since claimed that also wasn’t the case somehow.

Pierce’s dramatic performance may have inspired the Celtics to win at that time but it surely didn’t age well. His wheelchair stint turned out to be quality material for jokes and memes.

Apparently, it also turned into a bit that nobody seems to want to do ever again.

In an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Lakers long-time trainer Gary Vitti recalled that exact moment when Kobe Bryant fired shots at Pierce in the midst of one of the most devastating moments of his career:

“Before I knew it, he walked all the way to our bench. I was talking to the official and Mark Jackson to tell them what the plan was. He was already on his way. He walked the length of the court practically. Then he walked back to shoot the free throws. Then he walked all the way back to the locker room. I asked him if he wanted a chair. He looked down at me and said, ‘F--- Paul Pierce!’ You remember in 2008 when Paul Pierce went off on a wheelchair, came back and then kicked our ass.”

This corresponding moment that Vitti talked about, when Bryant was in the locker room after tearing his Achilles and knocking down two crucial free is one of the most iconic yet heartbreaking memories for Lakers fans. Many have drawn inspiration from it because of the Black Mamba’s sheer will to still knock those free throws down, but after hearing Vitti’s story, this moment just became a little more iconic and hilarious.

Vitti’s story also perfectly depicts why Lakers fans adore Kobe so much. He refused to pull a Paul Pierce even in his most vulnerable state. Instead, Bryant was on crutches in the locker room and still addressed the media despite being in tears and knowing full well that his season was over. He knew it was a long road ahead to recovery but one can tell that in this moment, he was already ready to embrace and crush the challenge.

Since Bryant’s passing, there have been many new and inspiring stories told about him by people who have spent a lot of time with him throughout his career. This most recent one from his trainer back in the day is certainly up there as one of the most classic Kobe stories ever.

It’s nice and hilarious to know that not once did Bryant ever want to be like Pierce.

