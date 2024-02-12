Darvin Ham says Spencer Dinwiddie could play alongside D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves in 3-guard lineups

With the Lakers making no trades at the deadline and Rob Pelinka mentioning a need for a ball-handling guard, the Lakers signed Spencer Dinwiddie to the roster via the buyout market.

They now have a full roster and will move forward with this team as they head into the final stretch of games or the 20-23/24 campaign.

After the Lakers’ practice on Monday, Darvin Ham hinted at using Dinwiddie’s versatility and the potential of him playing alongside D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves in one of his infamous 3-guard lineups.

"Again, all three of those guys can play together," Ham said. "(Dinwiddie's) size, he can guard bigger wings so if we have to finish a game with those, he's definitely more than capable of doing that. We will close with some lineups – the three of those guys along with Bron and AD – but I think he complements (Russell and Reaves) well. He can defend, he can pass, he can dribble, he can shoot."

Ham has become somewhat of a meme with his 3-guard lineup infatuation. It started last season when combinations including Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schröder and Lonnie Walker were used ad nauseam with mediocre results.

We've seen less and less of it this year, with the Lakers having better options to go big with wings. However, this may also be because the team has had their guards out, with Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish missing time due to injury.

With Dinwiddie's arrival, it seems we could likely see Russell and Reaves sharing the floor with him as part of a guard trio, along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to fill out the lineup. This grouping has great offensive potential. D'Angelo Russell has been on an offensive tear recently and putting him on the floor with a downhill scorer like Dinwiddie is enticing.

Defensively, there are concerns that this lineup can be good enough to stay competitive on the floor. Their size will be an issue against the bigger teams in the Western Conference, and I'm skeptical it'll bring in the kind of results Ham is anticipating.

We could potentially see it in action as early as Tuesday, as it's the first time Dinwiddie can play with the team and the 8-44 Detroit Pistons are a good team to go against as you're getting implemented into a roster.

