Report: Spencer Dinwiddie to sign with Lakers after clearing waivers

The Lakers made quick work in the buyout market this season, landing their first target and likely the biggest name that’ll be available. Los Angeles native Spencer Dinwiddie will be signing with the Lakers, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Just in: Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Spencer Dinwiddie will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he clears waivers, a source familiar with his plans confirms to ESPN

Dinwiddie had a mini free agent courting tour across the country before he was ever even officially released. His first stop came in Madison Square Garden to take in Mavericks-Knicks on Thursday.

He then flew across the country back to his hometown to watch the Lakers and Pelicans on Friday alongside vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. After the game, he visited with former teammates D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura with D’Lo dropping a big hint that he would be signing with the Lakers.

D'Angelo Russell on Spencer Dinwiddie: "I'm a fan. Y'all will get to know him soon."

After the trade deadline, Pelinka indicated that a ball handler was the top priority for the team in the buyout market. With Kyle Lowry an unlikely signing, Dinwiddie moved to that top spot for the purple and gold.

A polarizing player, Dinwiddie has had success in the past but certainly is not coming off a strong season with the Nets, hence him being traded and released. A return to LA and a smaller role on the roster could see him find success akin to what he did in Dallas with Luka Doncic in which he averaged 17.1 points and shot 46% from the field and 40% from the 3-point line.

If nothing else, Dinwiddie will provide the team much needed insurance at the guard position. A whole host of injuries has left the team with few ball handlers and a need for players who can run the offense. And Dinwiddie can do that, though it remains to be seen if he can reliably do that in the postseason.

All things considered, though, it’s hard to imagine the team could do much better with a buyout market signing than someone as talented as Dinwiddie. And if it does indeed work, it could be a big homerun and help push the Lakers toward the playoffs.

