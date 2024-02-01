Anthony Davis named 2024 NBA All-Star, joining LeBron James

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves have been announced and Anthony Davis has made the list of players representing the Los Angeles Lakers for the Western Conference side.

This will be Davis’ ninth time donning an All-Star jersey and his third appearance as a Laker.

Nine-Time All-Star Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/tmrtUcN5rT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 2, 2024

Davis is having one of his best seasons for the purple and gold, averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He’s eradicated questions about his ability to stay healthy, as he’s played in all but four games this season. His defensive prowess has also gone to another level, making him one of the favorites for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

He’ll be joined by LeBron James, who was named All-Star for a record-setting 20th time as the two Lakers representing the team at the All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. This will be the third time the two represent the Lakers together and the first since the 2021 All-Star Game.

This year’s All-Star game has some significant changes to remember when watching.

The game will be returning to a traditional scoring system. That means we’ll be having four 12-minute quarters with a winner named at the end, compared to last year’s All-Star game when the fourth quarter was untimed and the first team to meet or exceed a “target score”—the score of the leading team in total scoring after three quarters plus 24 points was needed to be named the victor.

We still have captains, but no Team Giannis or Team LeBron. The captain position is now bestowed on James and Giannis Antetokounmpo as an acknowledgment for receiving the most votes in their respective conferences. There are no picking teams, either. It’s a good old-fashioned East vs. West All-Star game.

The 2024 NBA All-Star game will be broadcast on TNT on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. PT.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.