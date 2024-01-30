Lakers Trade Rumors: All the latest on D’Angelo Russell, Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown and more

As the Lakers continue to flounder this season, a trade seems likely with Dejounte Murray and Bruce Brown the most rumored upgrades and D’Angelo Russell the internal name most commonly mentioned in reports.

No matter how much things change, they always stay the same. After entering the year with high expectations, the Lakers have been woefully disappointing and find themselves again in the middle of trade rumors.

No matter how impressive the Lakers' wins this year have been, they’re almost always met with equally frustrating and confounding losses. The result is a clear signal that something needs to change for the Lakers this year at the deadline.

While those changes won’t need to be as drastic as last year’s roster overhaul, which involved trading away Russell Westbrook, they do carry a similar sense of urgency given the clock constantly ticking on LeBron James’ career. And thus, the Lakers find themselves in an all-too-familiar position.

This season, the trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8, at 12 p.m. While the Lakers haven’t completed any trades yet, they’ve been active in trade rumors.

At the top of that list has been Dejounte Murray. The Hawks guard is likely to be dealt before the deadline, and the Lakers are among the favorites. To acquire him, though, would mean dealing D’Angelo Russell, a player who may have played his way out of trade discussions with some of the best basketball of his career for most of January.

Outside of that big move is the potential for the Lakers to finally land Bruce Brown, a player they’ve long coveted. As we saw last year, there’s always the chance of an entirely new name popping up, too.

Below, we’ll be continually updating you on the latest reports and rumors regarding the Lakers and the trade deadline. Bookmark this page if you want to stay up-to-date and keep checking in to make sure you receive the latest news.

