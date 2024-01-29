LeBron James ‘plans’ to play vs. Hawks, Anthony Davis game-time decision

On top of being blown out by the Rockets on Monday, the Lakers will also have to play a wait-and-see game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and their availability on Tuesday. The Lakers will play on the second night of their back-to-back in Atlanta with questions about both their stars.

LeBron played a heavy dose of minutes trying to lead a comeback that was never to be. After the game, LeBron said his “plan” was to play on Tuesday against the Hawks.

The Lakers haven’t had a back-to-back since Dec. 30 and 31 and LeBron played in both games. Prior to that, though, he sat the Lakers’ previous two back-to-backs.

When it comes to Anthony Davis, the questions are even greater. After exiting — and re-entering — Saturday’s game with a groin injury, Davis suited up on Monday. However, he hardly looked fresh and healthy and, eventually, did not even check back into the game in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Darvin Ham spoke after the game about his decision to not bring AD back into the game.

“It’s a combination of both,” Ham said. “You find a group that’s playing well. I had a couple of timeouts to play with. I wanted to see how far we could dig into the lead. They made some plays at the tail end of that run that pretty much secured them that win. Plus, knowing (Davis) is dealing with some physical issues, so being really careful and cautious about putting him out there.”

Postgame, Davis confirmed that his groin injury had flared up and he was experiencing soreness again.

“I just couldn’t move how I usually move on both ends of the floor,” Davis said.

He also stated he would be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game, though that official designation hasn’t come down. Davis hasn’t missed a game since Dec. 15. His only other missed game was Nov. 8. The Lakers have lost those two games by a combined 48 points.

The pair have been as reliable as they have been perhaps ever in their Lakers tenure to this point in the season, though it’s hardly led to a better overall record. Combined, the pair have missed just seven games. Comparatively, they missed 13 games in the 71-game season in 2019-20.

