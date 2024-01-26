Lakers offered first-round pick, pick swap in latest Dejounte Murray offer

With the Lakers making Austin Reaves essentially untouchable in trades and the Atlanta Hawks having seemingly no interest in D’Angelo Russell, the two teams had appeared to reach in impasse in their negotiations on a trade centered around former (injury replacement) All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

The Lakers can only offer one first-round pick outright this season in a trade (their 2029 first), so unless the Hawks (or another team) really valued Jalen Hood-Schifino or Max Christie as first-round-level talents, then it was unclear how Los Angeles could really up their offer to get negotiations across the finish line as a straight up trade or multi-team deal.

However, according to the latest report from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers may have gotten creative in their latest offer for Murray (emphasis mine):

The Lakers appear to have made the most aggressive known bid to date for Murray. Los Angeles has been willing to include a 2029 first-round pick plus a pick swap in its attempts to land the Hawks guard, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Atlanta is searching for a better player return than Russell, sources said, and the Hawks seem to prefer not taking back future salary, leaving the possibility for another three-team deal at the deadline that includes Russell — after he joined the Lakers by way of last February’s Utah-Minnesota-Los Angeles triple dip. Russell holds an $18.6 million player option for next season that will factor into any team’s decision to obtain the Ohio State product.

This is an avenue that probably has not been given enough consideration before, but the Lakers could offer to swap their 2026 or 2028 first-round picks (both of which they own outright) while not violating the league’s Stepien Rule preventing a team from not owning first-round picks in back-to-back years.

Fischer doesn’t specify which the Lakers are offering, or if there are any protections on said swap, but it is indeed one way that the Lakers at least can theoretically sweeten their package for Murray.

Will a swap be enough to get it across the finish line when Fischer reports the Hawks want “two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player” for Murray? Well, given that this leaked and the deal hasn’t been done yet, logic would dictate “apparently not” (at least so far).

But as the trade deadline gets closer and closer, it seems more and more possible that both sides could shift in their stances and get this deal — that they both seemingly want to do at some level — done.