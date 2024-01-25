Lakers impale Bulls behind another stellar D’Angelo Russell game

The Lakers had their best offensive showing of the season, highlighted by four 20-point scorers, as they jumped out to a big lead and rode their way to a 141-132 victory.

Everything was falling for the hosts on the night as the Lakers shot 60.9% from the field and 64.5% from the 3-point line, connecting on 20 of their 31 3-pointers.

D’Angelo Russell, who has been on a stellar run recently, once again played out of his mind scoring 29 points on 10-18 shooting overall and 8-12 shooting from the arc.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s confidence has been improving each game and tonight it was at the highest level it's been all season. He ended the game with 17 points, five rebounds, three steals and a block. Austin Reaves had an excellent game scoring 20 points with eight assists.

Anthony Davis had another slow start offensively but picked it up in the second half. He ended the game with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. LeBron chipped in with 25 points, four rebounds, and 12 assists.

Both teams came out drilling their shots. Former Laker Alex Caruso scored eight quick points, including two 3-pointers. Every Lakers starter scored, but nobody had more than three points. Austin changed that and was up to six points after a fancy layup and free throw.

Neither team seemed to want to play any defense, leading to 12 lead changes already. At the end of the quarter, the Bulls were up 32-31.

Behind the back. Tough finish. And-1. pic.twitter.com/Yhr2d2mBRn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2024

The Bulls were knocking down 3-pointers to start the second quarter. Both teams were up to six of them made. Vando came into the game and was 5-5 from the field with 11 points.

The Lakers were struggling heavily in the rebounding department with 12 compared to the Bulls' 22. The Lakers went up eight with a 15-4 scoring run. Rui, who was struggling recently, was 2-2 from three. D’Lo was 3-5 from the three. After the Lakers got it to a 10-point lead, the Bulls chipped away and got it to within four.

The lead changes were up to 18. The Lakers then went on a 12-0 run and were up 16 at the half.

Vando with the house call! pic.twitter.com/gt46cZPlwY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2024

A LeBron and AD connection forced the Bulls to take a quick timeout to start the third quarter. The Lakers' ball movement was excellent, leading to a Taurean Prince 3-pointer to extend the lead to 19. The Lakers were knocking down their 3-pointers in this quarter, with Taurean nailing two and D’Lo nailing one.

The Lakers' lead was up to 20. The Lakers were starting to run away with the game. Although the Lakers' lead was big, the Bulls were not going down without a fight. D’Lo kept swishing 3-pointers and was up to 8-11 from behind the arc. The Lakers were up 114-93 to end the quarter.

D'ANGELO RUSSELL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2024

The Lakers were up to 19 made 3-pointers after a LeBron three at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Bulls were still putting up a fight even though the Lakers were up big. With eight minutes left in the game, Ayo Dosunmu made it a 16-point game with a pair of free throws.

A Taurean pull-up midrange shot made it an 18-point lead but the Bulls answered back with a 3-pointer. It was now a 13-point lead after a Coby White 3-pointer and DeMar DeRozan shot. Taurean answered back with a 3-pointer to push their total as a team to 20. The Lakers opened the lead back up 18 after an AD dunk.

Austin fouled Ayo on a 3-pointer, allowing the Bulls to make it just a 12-point lead for the Lakers with four minutes left in the game. Both teams were trading baskets late. The Bulls were not giving up, but the Lakers were doing enough to keep their momentum.

The Bulls put up a valiant effort at the end, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers took the win.

Key Takeaways:

The Lakers can’t start falling asleep when they’re up big. Giving the opposing team hope when you’ve been dominating all game is not a winning formula.

Free throws are free points, they should be easy free points.

D’Angelo Russell. That is all.

The Lakers’ next game is on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at 5:30 PM PT.

You can follow Karin on Twitter at @KarinAbcarians.