Lakers are reportedly interested in yet another Dennis Schröder return

Most Lakers trade rumors have swirled around starting guard players like Tyus Jones, Collin Sexton, and Dejounte Murray. But what about the backup point guard position? What if a player from the Lakers' past is a move in the margins that could help the team during the second half of the season?

You know him, you love him, you memed him, Lakers faithful, I present to you, Dennis Schröder.

In his latest piece for ESPN, Dave McMenamin wrote about the potential reunion between Schröder and the Lakers.

The Toronto Raptors have two players on their roster the Lakers have interest in as well, sources said: Dennis Schroder and Bruce Brown. Schroder was L.A.’s backup point guard last season before signing with Toronto for the full midlevel exception in the summer

The love story between the Lakers and Schröder is something straight out of a sitcom.

First, he joined the team in 2020-21, claiming he had a guaranteed starting position, which was a factor in why he joined the Lakers. He reportedly turned down a four-year $84 million dollar deal during the season, but after an awful series against the Suns, no suitors sniffed a contract like that for Schröder and he ended up signing with Lakers rival, the Boston Celtics for the midlevel exception in one of the biggest bag fumbles in NBA history.

After his rebound in Boston and a brief stint with the Houston Rockets, the Lakers brought Schröder back for the 2022-23 season and he performed much better. He helped the Lakers win play-in games and a couple of playoff series and was in a more natural role for his skill set as a backup point guard.

There seemed to be no ill will, but with it being just a one-year deal on a veteran’s minimum, the Lakers’ hands were tied as to what they could offer him in free agency and Dennis went and secured a bag in Toronto. He's spent 2023-24 with the Raptors, averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Now, the Raptors have already made a blockbuster deal trading away Pascal Siakam and look open to more moves during this trade season, so as hilarious as a third time around is for Schröder, it makes basketball sense. The Lakers need a backup point guard and he fits the mold well and is a known and liked quantity paired with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

It wasn't long ago that Schröder returned to Los Angeles and was his usual productive self. He had 10 points, six assists and two rebounds as the Lakers beat the Raptors. He even had some classic Schröder fun, talking trash to Davis while he attempted some important late-game free throws.

That kind of energy, chemistry and even continuity would be welcomed on this team. Schröder gives you that defensive consistency and is now a player who understands his role and excels in it. And just like a sitcom, it turns out the person you need is the one you started with all along.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.