LeBron James out vs. Clippers with left ankle injury

The Lakers’ search for a third win of the season against the Clippers will have a new major hurdle. LeBron James, who has dealt with an ankle injury for much of the season and will now miss the Clippers game as a result

Gabe Vincent is the only other Laker who looks likely to miss the game along with LeBron.

Lakers say LeBron James will miss Tuesday’s game with the Clippers due to an ankle injury. Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) back on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/cBWIaCer0B — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 23, 2024

Sporadically throughout the season, LeBron has missed games with the most recent coming against the Jazz just over one week ago. Prior to that, he hadn’t missed a game since Dec. 21.

LeBron has played in 40 of the team’s 44 games. He’s avoided any major injury this year as well. And yes, I’m knocking on wood.

All things considered, LeBron has been extra durable this season. And in a vacuum, him missing one game would be fine. But as has often been the case in recent seasons, the Lakers aren’t really in a position where they can afford to rest LeBron.

Ultimately, LeBron's long-term health is more important than one game, even if it means the Lakers could likely fall back below .500.

The good news of the injury report is basically everything else. Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt both are considered probable, no one is considered questionable and Taurean Prince is not even listed on the report. Prince missed Sunday’s game against the Blazers with knee soreness.

The Lakers have a relatively clean bill of health — except for that huge exception in the form of LeBron.

