Report: Lakers doing ‘due diligence’ in trade talks for Dejounte Murray, Tyus Jones, Terry Rozier, Bruce Brown

The Lakers have had good wins and bad losses during this 2023-24 campaign. With the trade deadline fast approaching and the Lakers still meandering around the .500 mark, Los Angeles is exploring ways to improve.

That includes changing the starting lineup, making adjustments to the rotation and, of course, trade talks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic gave an update on Fan Duel's show “Run It Back” on ongoing talks the Lakers are having on players like Dejounte Murray, Tyus Jones and Terry Rozier.

"The Lakers are doing their due diligence. Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown Jr., Tyus Jones, Terry Rozier, I'm told those are names to keep an eye on."@ShamsCharania on the Los Angeles Lakers.



Here’s a full transcript of the video:

The Lakers are doing their due diligence. Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown Jr. who just got traded to the Raptors, Tyus Jones, Terry Rozier, I’m told those are names to keep an eye on. The Lakers and Hawks did have some pretty extensive conversations about a trade a couple of weeks ago, centered around D’Angelo Russell, a 2029 first-round draft pick and a pick swap, I’m told. The holdup was that Atlanta wanted to find a third team for D'Angelo Russell he’s got a player option for next season they want to find a spot where they might be able to get an expiring contract back, I would expect the sides to circle back as we get closer to the February trade deadline.

Just like the rest of society, nothing motivates us more than a hard deadline. For NBA teams, that is Feb. 8 for any potential trades this season, so some kind of movement is likely to happen as we near that date.

Based on all reports, it's clear the Lakers want to improve their guard position and while Russell has been stellar in January, his flaws defensively are clear, and his player option for next season makes the Lakers more eager to move him as well.

What will happen is anybody's guess, but the Raptors are absolutely wheeling and dealing. They've already made a blockbuster trade dealing Pascal Siakam to the Pacers and Raptors president Masai Ujiri said there "definitely" could be more trades for Toronto during this window.

Will the Lakers be involved in a Raptors move, or will they find common ground with the Hawks or Nets? We'll keep an eye on it and see how things shake out.

