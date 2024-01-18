Lakers reportedly interested in Tyus Jones, Collin Sexton

A new day a new player connected to the Lakers.

On Wednesday, before the Lakers' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin mentioned two guards being discussed as players the Lakers are interested in: Tyus Jones and Collin Sexton.

Pregame @SportsCenter hit with @KevinNegandhi on the Lakers’ current starting lineup iteration. Plus a couple of names they could target in trades - and another name that they likely won’t pic.twitter.com/4y25TMCO3o — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 18, 2024

One guy you can look at is certainly Tyus Jones with the Washington Wizards. He’s 27 years old, he’s highly efficient, 52% from the field, 42% from three. He’s on a 14 million-dollar expiring contract... Another guy to look to is Collin Sexton. 25-year-old, athletic, competitive, averages about 17 points and four assists a game. More of a combo guard, but certainly someone that has ties to the Lakers in the sense that his agent, Rich Paul, also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

McMenamin also mentioned Zach LaVine no longer being an option, which is similar to reports earlier in the week when Brian Windhorst & the Hoop Collective podcast said LaVine to the Lakers is a ‘zero percent chance.’

When it comes to Tyus Jones and Collin Sexton, they may not be the biggest names, but they may be significant enough upgrades to move the needle for the Lakers and take them from a .500-win team to a top contender in the West.

They may not have the flash and notoriety LaVine has, but a slight upgrade might be all they need. Lakers general manager and vice president Rob Pelinka was highly praised for last season’s trade deadline moves, and those players they brought in weren’t big names either; they were stars in their roles that complimented James and Davis well.

If Jones or Sexton joins this team, there’s a rational assumption they can do the same for this current iteration of the Lakers as Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell did for the Lakers last year.

With so many names being mentioned, looking at what’s possible and logical is important. Here are three trades that could bring the Lakers closer to an NBA championship, but with or without a move, Darvin Ham thinks this season’s team already has more firepower than last year’s squad did.

With the Lakers relatively healthy, minus Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent, they have gotten some good wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.

A slight upgrade like Jones or Sexton at the guard position that doesn’t disrupt what has this team playing well this past week might just be what the Lakers need to secure banner No. 18.

