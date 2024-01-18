LeBron James leads the Western Conference in final fan NBA All-Star voting returns

The NBA released their final fan returns on All-Star voting on Thursday. LeBron James is still at the top as the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference and Anthony Davis remains fourth highest in the backcourt.

Austin Reaves was included in the first fan voting results and is now hanging on to that tenth spot for guards in the Western Conference but is likely not going to be a participant in the All-Star game unless he has a huge bump in votes before Saturday when voting for fans closes.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo finish as leaders in the NBA’s final 2023-24 All-Star fan returns; voting ends Saturday: pic.twitter.com/Mlp2PWR6cD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2024

The Lakers always have representation at the NBA All-Star game and 2024 looks to be no different.

James has been the top vote-getter for seven straight years, but if this voting holds, it will be a changing of the guard in the NBA, with Giannis Antetokounmpo being the top vote-getter in the league.

James still leads the West and will be a captain, but it’s now more of an honorary role than one that holds any power. The NBA is returning to the classic East vs. West format, so no LeGM for James; he’ll just play with his Western Conference teammates.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote and the players and media account for 25% each, so it’s not just a popularity contest that decides who will be an All-Star, though it is a voting process, so popularity helps.

Regardless, James is all but guaranteed a spot and is still arguably the Lakers best player, averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

Davis is also a shoo-in to make the All-Star team. This would be his ninth appearance and his third as a Laker. AD as an All-Star is a surprise to no one. He’s having his best season as a Laker and has become a beacon of consistency, playing in 40 of a possible 42 games for the team.

Voting ends on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so if you still want to vote, do it as soon as possible. The starters will be revealed on Jan. 25 and the reserves will be announced on Feb. 1.

The All-Star game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis.

