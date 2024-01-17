Lakers grab second win in a row with dominating showing vs. Mavs

The Lakers dominated the Mavericks for one of the more impressive wins of the season, winning in blowout fashion, 127-110.

Anthony Davis had himself another solid game and flirted with another triple-double, scoring 28 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James had a slow start but picked it up in the second half, ending with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

D’Angelo Russell had another excellent offensive game scoring 29 points. Austin Reaves chipped in with 14 points and seven assists. Much of the night was a battle of who would miss the most 3-pointers as Dallas finished 11-40 from range and the Lakers shot 12-28 after a poor start.

The game started with a nice pace with both teams flowing well. Mavs big man Dereck Lively had eight of the first 12 points for the visitors. At the first timeout, the Lakers were trailing by five. D’Angelo and AD were both at four points.

Neither team was good from behind the arc with the Mavericks making one of three and the Lakers missing their two attempts, both by Taurean Prince.

There wasn’t much defense being played as both teams continued to thrive offensively. As the quarter was winding down, the Lakers had taken the lead by nine. After three Kyrie Irving free throws, the Lakers lead was cut to six at the end of the quarter, 32-26.

The second quarter started the complete opposite of the first with both teams bricking shots. The Mavericks made two shots in a row to bring the game within three. The Lakers were extremely cold from the 3-point line having only made two of their first 13 attempts.

Austin Reaves hit one of his signature 3-pointers and AD made a hook shot to extend the Lakers lead to four. The Lakers' lead kept hovering around four to six for much of this quarter because the Mavericks were able to answer any time the Lakers were trying to go on a run. Dallas went on an 8-2 run to cut the Lakers lead to two at the end of the half, 55-53.

The second half started with Kyrie finding his shot after having made none of his shots in the first half. Both teams were having an awful game from behind the arc, but D’Angelo stopped the 3-point bleeding and the Lakers' lead was extended to 10.

The Lakers pushed their lead to 15 after another D’Angelo 3-pointer and Austin lobbing it to Taurean for a layup. The Lakers were moving the ball better and attacking the paint rather than jacking up threes. At the four-minute mark, the Lakers were up 16 after the Mavs made a pair of shots to cut what was a 22-point lead.

Dallas was suddenly gaining some momentum and a pair of Luka Dončić free throws cut the Lakers’ lead to 14. AD cut some of the bleeding with a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 17. The Mavericks did a good job answering back to keep the Lakers lead at 17 at the end of the quarter, 97-80.

The Lakers extended their lead to 23 to start the fourth quarter after D’Angelo knocked down another 3-pointer. Luka made a 3-pointer to stop some of the Mavericks bleeding. Vando was having a great game that won’t show up in the stats, he did a little bit of everything including a dunk after a beautiful bounce pass by LeBron.

LeBron took over at the five-minute mark with a pair of LeBron-like shots. And Austin nailed a 3-pointer that took the lead to 23, effectively ending this one.

Key Takeaways:

Make more 3-pointers! But also work from the inside out, because that works in their favor much more than bricking up threes.

It’s time to bring Taurean Prince off the bench and insert Jarred Vanderbilt or Rui Hachimura into the starting lineup.

The Lakers finally capitalized on a lead, keeping it for the entire game and answering back when the Mavericks seemed to be gaining momentum.

Anthony Marshon Davis Jr., that is all.

The Lakers’ next game is on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM PT.

