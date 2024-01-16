Scotty Pippen Jr signs two-way deal with Memphis Grizzlies, departs South Bay Lakers

After spending the first five games of the G League season with the South Bay Lakers, Scotty Pippen Jr. was reportedly signed by the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Pippen agreed to a two-year, two-way contract.

Last season, Pippen was one of the Lakers two-way signings.

Free agent G Scottie Pippen Jr. has agreed on a two-year, two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, agent Erika Ruiz of @KlutchSports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/66OACVz1Je — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2024

After a disappointing season last year as a two-way signing, Pippen was not re-signed on a two-way contract entering this season. He did take part in training camp with the Lakers before being released and playing on the franchise’s G League team.

In five games with South Bay this season, Pippen averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game in 30.8 minutes per contest. Pippen shot just 43.9% from the field and 20.8% from the field, the two areas that plagued him last season and kept him from legitimate NBA minutes.

Interestingly, with Pippen signing elsewhere and Alex Fudge and D’Moi Hodge recently being released as two-way signings, the Lakers have seen a number of guards depart from their G League roster. Shaquille Harrison remains on the team, as does Bryce Hamilton.

Also, since the signing of Skylar Mays to a two-way contract, Jalen Hood-Schifino has seen more action in the G League as well. In his debut, he scored 20 points and is currently with the G League team, finishing with 19 points in a win over Grand Rapids Gold on Monday.

It would not be a surprise to see one of Hodge or Fudge to return to the Lakers’ G League team. But the team does have more openings now with a handful of recent departures.

