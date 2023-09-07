The Lakers have maxed out their roster: Here’s who is coming to training camp

After signing Christian Wood, Vincent Valerio-Bodon, Damion Baugh, Bryce Hamilton and Scotty Pippen Jr. this week, the Lakers have reached the training camp maximum roster size of 21 players.

Below is a list of every player that is coming to camp, along with their contract status.

As a reminder, and NBA team’s three two-way players can be active for a total of 90 games between the three slots for rosters that are not at the 15-player regular season maximum — which the Lakers likely won’t be, they will probably stick with 14 until the trade or buyout deadlines — and spend the rest of their time in the G League.

Exhibit 10 contracts, meanwhile, are players who can get a bonus for being cut after camp and spending at least 60 days with a team’s G League affiliate (in this case, the South Bay Lakers).

So without further ado, here is a list of everyone who will be there when Lakers training camp opens on Oct. 2:

Lakers Training Camp Roster

LeBron James (guaranteed) Anthony Davis (guaranteed) Austin Reaves (guaranteed) D’Angelo Russell (guaranteed) Rui Hachimura (guaranteed) Gabe Vincent (guaranteed) Jarred Vanderbilt (guaranteed) Taurean Prince (guaranteed) Max Christie (guaranteed) Jalen Hood Schifino (guaranteed) Christian Wood (guaranteed) Jaxson Hayes (guaranteed) Cam Reddish (guaranteed) Maxwell Lewis (guaranteed) Colin Castleton (two-way) Alex Fudge (two-way) D’Moi Hodge (two-way) Scotty Pippen Jr. (Exhibit 10) Vincent Valerio-Bodon (Exhibit 10) Damion Baugh (Exhibit 10) Bryce Hamilton (Exhibit 10)

We will update this story if the Lakers make any last-minute changes or cuts ahead of camp.

