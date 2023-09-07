The Lakers have maxed out their roster: Here’s who is coming to training camp

After signing Christian Wood, Vincent Valerio-Bodon, Damion Baugh, Bryce Hamilton and Scotty Pippen Jr. this week, the Lakers have reached the training camp maximum roster size of 21 players.
Below is a list of every player that is coming to camp, along with their contract status.
As a reminder, and NBA team’s three two-way players can be active for a total of 90 games between the three slots for rosters that are not at the 15-player regular season maximum — which the Lakers likely won’t be, they will probably stick with 14 until the trade or buyout deadlines — and spend the rest of their time in the G League.
Exhibit 10 contracts, meanwhile, are players who can get a bonus for being cut after camp and spending at least 60 days with a team’s G League affiliate (in this case, the South Bay Lakers).
So without further ado, here is a list of everyone who will be there when Lakers training camp opens on Oct. 2:
Lakers Training Camp Roster
- LeBron James (guaranteed)
- Anthony Davis (guaranteed)
- Austin Reaves (guaranteed)
- D’Angelo Russell (guaranteed)
- Rui Hachimura (guaranteed)
- Gabe Vincent (guaranteed)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (guaranteed)
- Taurean Prince (guaranteed)
- Max Christie (guaranteed)
- Jalen Hood Schifino (guaranteed)
- Christian Wood (guaranteed)
- Jaxson Hayes (guaranteed)
- Cam Reddish (guaranteed)
- Maxwell Lewis (guaranteed)
- Colin Castleton (two-way)
- Alex Fudge (two-way)
- D’Moi Hodge (two-way)
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (Exhibit 10)
- Vincent Valerio-Bodon (Exhibit 10)
- Damion Baugh (Exhibit 10)
- Bryce Hamilton (Exhibit 10)
We will update this story if the Lakers make any last-minute changes or cuts ahead of camp.
You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.
