Lakers sign four players to Exhibit 10 contracts

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon and guards Damion Baugh, Bryce Hamilton and Scotty Pippen Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts, the team announced in a statement on Thursday.

Exhibit 10 contracts are essentially a training camp invite, but are more specifically a nonguaranteed NBA contract that allow a team to give a player a bonus ranging “from $5,000 to $50,000 if the player is waived by his NBA team, signs with the G-League, is assigned to the NBA team’s G-League affiliate, and stays there at least 60 days,” according to Larry Coon’s invaluable NBA Salary Cap FAQ.

So in layman’s terms, all four of these guys are likely bound for the South Bay Lakers.

Here is the team’s statement announcing the move, with some biographical details on each player:

Valerio-Bodon (6’9”, 200) most recently appeared in 30 games (all starts) for Sopron KC of the Hungarian NBIA during the 2022-23 season, averaging 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from 3-point range and 87.9 percent from the free-throw line. The 22-year-old previously played for DEAC of the Hungarian NBIA in 2021-22, appearing in 28 games (24 starts) and averaging of 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. Valerio-Bodon saw action in one game for the Boston Celtics at 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, recording 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes. Baugh (6’4”, 194) begins his professional career after spending the past four seasons at TCU (2021-23) and the University of Memphis (2019-21). Collegiately, the Tennessee native appeared in 117 career games (88 starts), registering averages of 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.8 minutes. In his final season as a Horned Frog, Baugh appeared in 29 games (all starts) and averaged 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.0 minutes per game, earning him All-Big 12 Second Team honors. He concluded the season ranked third in the conference in total assists (169) and 13th in the NCAA in assists per game (5.8). Hamilton (6’4”, 205) appeared in 29 regular season games (27 starts) as a rookie last season for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. The Pasadena, Calif., native played four collegiate seasons at UNLV (2018-22), appearing in 119 games (69 starts) and averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.0 minutes per contest. His career-high 21.8 points per game average as a senior led all conference players. Hamilton earned a spot on three consecutive All-Mountain West conference teams, including two first team selections in 2019-20 and 2021-22. As a rookie in 2022-23, Pippen Jr. (6’1”, 185) suited up in 19 NBA G League regular season games (four starts) for South Bay, posting averages of 21.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.9 minutes per game. The 22-year-old was selected to participate in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend and was named NBA G League Player of the Week on Dec. 19. Additionally, he appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 2.3 points in 5.3 minutes. In three collegiate seasons (2019-22) at Vanderbilt University, he appeared in 90 games (89 starts) and averaged 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes. Pippen Jr. earned All-SEC First Team honors following his sophomore and junior campaigns.

These moves — along with Tuesday’s Christian Wood signing — bring the Lakers’ roster to 18 heading into training camp, not including their three two-way players (Colin Castleton, D’Moi Hodge and Alex Fudge).

Under the previous CBA, teams could only bring 20 players to camp including two-way players, but that limit is now 21 (which the Lakers are at) as a result of teams being allowed to have three two-way players. So at least in theory any of these guys could earn the Lakers’ 15th regular season roster spot, but given that Rob Pelinka generally likes to keep one roster spot open for uneven trades, the buyout market (and let’s be real, it’s cheaper), expect them to end up in South Bay.

Are you particularly excited about what any of these additions can do in the G League? Do you think any of them can push for anything beyond a camp invite? Let us know in the comments below.

