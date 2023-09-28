Report: Lakers among teams interested in Jrue Holiday

In news that probably isn’t the least bit surprising, the Lakers are interested in Jrue Holiday. One of the best defensive guards in league history, Holiday was part of the Damian Lillard trade.

But his time in Portland is going to be short as the Blazers are going to look to redirect him in a trade. And the Lakers are one of the teams eyeing him, according to longtime NBA reporter Barry Jackson.

Am told Heat, LA teams, Boston,Chi., Philly are teams of interest to Holiday. (Perhaps others, but those 6 in no order were mentioned to me). Beyond Portland distaste for Heat assets, Miami must reconcile this: Acquiring&giving big new deal next summer makes them tax team for yrs — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 28, 2023

As we recently detailed in length, the Lakers aren’t going to be a factor for Jrue for many months. The short of it is that the team does not have the contracts to trade due to the extensions and contracts signed this summer.

Considering how many teams have immediately expressed interest, it feels unlikely the Lakers are going to be able to get involved in this deal. The only way they can put together a viable offer is by Dec. 15, a timeline that other teams are aware of and will push to get a deal done.

More than potentially getting one over on the Lakers, teams are going to want to get their new team together early in the season as well. As the tweet states, the Heat might be at the top of that list in hopes of lessening some of the damage of not landing Dame himself.

If this goes into the season, the Lakers will be encouraged as it would indicate the Blazers are remaining patient. But the Blazers are likely to get a deluge of offers in the coming days to push to get the deal done before training camp and it certainly doesn’t feel likely the Lakers are going to be able to land Holiday.

