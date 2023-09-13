Jalen Hood-Schifino says he’s made ‘a lot of progress’ on 3-point shot over summer

As with every rookie, Jalen Hood Schifio’s game has plenty of potential mixed with some areas that need improvement. Summer League play in both Las Vegas and Sacramento showcased both of those aspects for JHS.

One of the biggest weaknesses in Hood-Schifino’s game has been his 3-point jumper. In college, he shot 33.3% from range but was a particularly streaky shooter. In a small sample size of Summer League, JHS shot 21.7% on 23 attempts in six games.

This season, and in future seasons moving forward for that matter, the swing skill for JHS is going to be his 3-point jumper. It’s no secret, even to Hood-Schifino himself.

In speaking with Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Hood-Schifino remarked on the work he has done this offseason on improving his game and, specifically, his long-range shot.

I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress. Being in the gym every day, getting up a lot of reps, working on my footwork, my form, mechanics and everything. Getting everything sharp. That’s definitely been a strong point and something that I’ve been really attacking every day.

Hood-Schifino also discussed that assistant JD Dubois is the coach worked most with this summer. Dubois was the Summer League coach for the Lakers, which likely explains his relationship with him early on. JHS also mentioned that he had done some work with Phil Handy.

During one of those recent summer workouts, Hood-Schifino also had his first interaction with LeBron James. Memorably, and pretty annoyingly, Hood-Schifino got into some slightly-hotter-than-room-temperature water when he called LeBron old in an off-hand comment on draft night.

In that sense, perhaps he needs to also work on his chemistry with his new teammates on top of his 3-point shot.

