LeBron James is going full Avengers mode for ‘last dance’ with Team USA

Ahead of what would be his final chance to play in the Olympics in 2024 in Paris, LeBron James is going full Captain America and Avengers mode. According to The Athletic, LeBron is not only ready to commit to Team USA next summer but is recruiting fellow stars to join him.

LeBron James, a three-time Olympian, two-time gold medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has so strong an interest in one more Olympics that he is ready to commit for next summer and has also called multiple stars to essentially recruit them to join him with USAB in Paris, multiple league sources told The Athletic. James has spoken to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, and they are all prepared to commit as well. Separately, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving also have serious interest in committing, league sources said.

It’s been over a decade since LeBron last suited up for Team USA, that coming in 2012’s Olympics in London when he won a gold medal. Since then, USA won gold medals in 2016 and 2020 but has fallen in the years in-between at the FIBA World Cup.

This year, Team USA lost in back-to-back games to close out the World Cup in Manilla to finish fourth and without a medal. At least according to The Athletic, though, LeBron’s recruitment and commitment began before Team USA came up short.

Part of that is because the trio of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and LeBron talking about having a run in the Olympics together. Durant and LeBron have teamed up before while Curry has never played in the Olympics before.

James, who has not played for Team USA since the 2012 Games in London and will turn 39 in December, and Durant, a three-time Olympian and gold medalist who will be 35 by next summer, are viewing the Paris games as a “last dance” with USA Basketball, sources said. Curry, who will be 36, has never played in an Olympics but won two World Cups in 2010 and 2014 with the American team and is viewing next summer similarly. James, Durant and Curry have spoken to one another about one last USA run, together, sources said.

If LeBron is able to help put together USA’s A-Team — or the Avengers, basically — then it’s hard not to see them as an overwhelming favorite. All we need now is LeBron tweeting out an “Avengers....assemble” GIF to really embrace the meme.

