Lakers reportedly finalizing plans for Kobe Bryant statue, will incorporate Gigi

In news that should come with very little surprise, the Lakers are reportedly finalizing plans for a Kobe Bryant statue outside of Crypto.com Arena. The even better news, though, is that the statue will also incorporate daughter Gigi, according to the Daily Mail.

Vaness Bryant, widow of Kobe, has also been part of the process, though it is still in the very early stages.

The promised Kobe Bryant statue outside LA’s Crypto.com Arena will incorporate his daughter Gigi and – in a nod to his jersey numbers, 8 and 24 – will be unveiled by the Lakers on August 8, 2024, an inside source has told DailyMail.com. The source tells DailyMail.com that Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is involved with the plans, but cautioned that an artist for the piece has not yet been chosen.

The assumption was always that Bryant would get a statue even in the latter stages of his playing days. Back in 2017, Jeanie Buss confirmed that Bryant would “someday” have a statue, though quite a lot has changed since then, obviously.

It’s a great decision and the right call to include Gigi in the statue, however that might be. Having Vanessa involved in the process should put any worries on that front to rest as well.

The two were previously memorialized with a statue at the site of the helicopter crash. That statue was designed by sculptor Dan Medina, who was not commissioned, creating the piece himself. The temporary statue was taken to the site of the crash on the second anniversary of the accident.

Unveiling the statue on Kobe Day in 2024 will be a great piece of symbolism as well on what has become an emotional day for fans since his passing. All in all, everything about this feels like great news.

