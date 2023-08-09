Even Crypto.com Arena workers like the Lakers more than the Clippers

The arena formerly known as Staples Center has, technically, housed the Lakers and Clippers both for decades. In fact, it was the Clippers, not the Lakers, who played the first regular season NBA game there.

But nobody considers that to be a Clippers arena. In reality, they are third on the priority list for dates behind both the Kings and Lakers. It’s what leads to the weekend matinee games, the odd time slots for contests and the unfavorable sketches at times.

Apparently, it’s what also leads to being scoffed at by arena workers.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Paul George spoke with Clippers teammate Terrance Mann and the two discussed how — at least according to them — the Crypto.com Arena workers treat them differently than the Lakers.

This is what it's like being a Clipper in Laker land pic.twitter.com/MvcKqA8nO5 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 3, 2023

Now, if this sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because it’s not the first time a similar sentiment has been raised. During the pandemic when crowds were absent or limited and the Clippers were in the playoffs, then Staples Center workers taunted the Clippers as they fell down 3-2 to the Mavericks and Luka Doncic in the first round.

Things are getting spicy in the comments but before I mute, just know that this happened *and* there was more trash talk afterward as ushers were gathering the cardboard cutouts — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) June 3, 2021

Fortunately for the poor old Clippers, they’ll soon be moving into a new arena that will have lots of toilets. The Intuit Dome is set to open for the 2024-25 season, making this the final year the Clippers will have to endure bullying in Crypto.com Arena.

It’s hard to feel much in the way of sympathy for Paul George on this one, though. He could be on the other side of this but chose to go to the Clippers over the Lakers. He’s become an enemy of Lakers fans in the years since.

He’s also just an easy enemy because of how much he panders. He says whatever the people talking to him want to hear. I doubt many Lakers fans feel too bad if some arena workers aren’t the most courteous to him.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.