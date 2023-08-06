Reacts: Christian Wood the focus for Lakers fans in free agency

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

Given that it is August, the pool of available free agents resembles something closer to a pond or even a puddle. Particularly when it comes to bigs, there is one big fish left with lots of minnows still swimming around.

That big fish is Christian Wood. The skilled center certainly can put up points, but the questions remain as to whether he can contribute to winning basketball. The risk-reward is something the Lakers have had to calculate over the last month. This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey asked Lakers fans which player the team should pursue for the backup center position.

It’s no surprise to see Wood ahead by some margin. He’s clearly the most talented option, and it’s why the Lakers have targeted him.

Perhaps a little more surprising is that Thompson is bottom of the list after seemingly having a positive impact on the team in their postseason run. It’s fair, though, to point out that he was a free agent for the near entirety of last season.

We asked you guys to let us know who you’d sign, while explaining the “other” centers the Lakers should perhaps consider, including Wenyen Gabriel, Serge Ibaka and others.

