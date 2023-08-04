BREAKING: Anthony Davis and Lakers agree to 3-year, maximum contract extension

Anthony Davis’ Lakers tenure won’t be ending anytime soon.

Heading into his sixth season in Southern California, Davis and the Lakers have reportedly agreed to a contract extension. The deal is worth up to $186 million over three years on top of his current two — how much it will ultimately be worth will depend on how the cap continues to rise over the next five years — and will begin in the 2025-26 season.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

Sources say Anthony Davis has agreed to a full max extension with the Lakers - worth $186 million and keeps him with the team through 2028 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) August 4, 2023

After the Lakers handled free agency, their focus turned to Davis and extension talks. Davis became extension-eligible today (Aug. 4), and optimism surrounded talks even before they started.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported in late July that he was confident an extension would be agreed. Brian Windhorst of ESPN also reported that the Lakers were expected to offer an extension once Davis became eligible for one, with Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times reporting earlier Friday that the team had strong interest in getting a deal done quickly. It didn’t take long, with reports of the deal coming around 1 p.m. local time on the first day he was eligible.

With an early termination option and not a player option for next season, Davis’ extension now will be tacked onto the end of his current deal and run through 2027-28. Assuming he sees out his contract, Davis will play at least 10 seasons with the franchise.

This will also likely see Davis carry the Lakers into the post-LeBron era, which was the plan when he arrived. While I’ll never be one to count out LeBron, surely by 2027 — when he will be 42 — his NBA career will be over.

Probably. Maybe. I think.

And that’ll leave Davis to help carry the torch. The Lakers are committed to their big man moving into the distant future and have rewarded him with a handsome extension to indicate as much.

