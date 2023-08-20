Reacts: Fans unanimously agree on Lakers great offseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

The Lakers have taken a backseat to the drama of the NBA offseason, a truly rare move for a franchise always at the center of the storylines across the league. Instead, they’ve been fairly focused in their approach, doing their business in the background, getting it done quickly and moving on into the summer.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, then, asked Lakers fans to grade their offseason. In what probably shouldn’t be a surprise, it was nearly unanimously graded as either an A or B offseason.

In our survey post, we asked fans for their thoughts in the comments on the offseason and here are a handful of those.

While there are some fair reservations — many of those regarding the lack of depth at the center position — they are fairly mild compared to years past. Running it back with the majority of a team that was one of the best in the league after the trade deadline last year is a perfectly good strategy and the Lakers have executed that.

Ultimately, a successful offseason does not mean a successful season is guaranteed to follow. But the Lakers are on a very good path after a real strong couple of weeks this summer.

