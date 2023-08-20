Austin Reaves helped lead Team USA past Dennis Schröder, Germany in final exhibition game

Team USA was dealt its biggest test yet this summer on Sunday morning. In their final exhibition game before starting FIBA World Cup play next weekend, USA played Germany. For Lakers fans, it was a game of particular interest as Austin Reaves squared up with former Laker Dennis Schröder.

Earlier this summer, Reaves mentioned that he was most looking forward to playing Schröder and Germany.

Austin Reaves reveals his dream all-time USA starting five #FIBAWC x #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/EaM5n0Sdfu — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) August 16, 2023

Reaves played exactly like someone eager for the moment, too. The two obviously squared off with one another a fair amount and Reaves had the biggest highlight of the game between the two.

Austin with the nasty cross on Dennis pic.twitter.com/iNB8LVbqWo — Raj C. (@RajChipalu) August 20, 2023

That wasn’t the only highlight Reaves had either. It was one of his strongest showings of the summer so far, including another nasty cross over and an and-one in the second half.

Reaves was a huge part of the Team USA comeback win. FIBA Dennis is arguably a top 10 point guard in the world and I’m only slightly exaggerating. Dennis’ 16 points and 10 assists had Germany up double digits in the second half.

However, it was Reaves along with Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton that led a huge fourth-quarter comeback, including 19 unanswered points in the closing minutes, to win 99-91. Reaves tallied 16 points, tying for second-highest honors with Haliburton, in 18 minutes and closed out the game for Team USA. Edwards was unstoppable, scoring 34 points and finishing with a staggering +/- of +37 in 34 minutes.

It was certainly an eye-opening performance for many as it was Reaves and the Team USA bench that carried them to a win while the starters struggled. Reaves added the final touches on the win with a steal and slam for a big exclamation point.

Team USA will now be off until Saturday. They will start World Cup play in the Philippines against New Zealand at 5:40 a.m. Pacific. Games against Greece — who are without Giannis — and Jordan follow to wrap up group play.

