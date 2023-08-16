 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What grade does the Lakers offseason deserve?

After an offseason that saw them retain most of its core while still adding pieces as well, what grade do the Lakers deserve for their work in free agency.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In a rare move, the Lakers opted not to go for a big splash in free agency this summer. Instead, the team was remarkably sensible, On top of retaining core pieces like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell, they added players like Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes around the edges as well.

The result was a lot of familiarity and continuity, two words that haven’t been commonly associated with the Lakers in recent years. But is that all a good thing?

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we ask what grade the Lakers deserve for their offseason.

It’s hard to think the Lakers deserve anything lower than a B rating. Even if there are some concerns about players brought back — that most likely being D’Lo — even they are coming back on sensible contracts.

All of that also doesn’t take into account getting an extension done with Anthony Davis as well. The Lakers locked up AD long-term with a contract that was agreed upon with little debate or negotiation.

The Lakers didn’t hand out any bad contracts, locked up all their key pieces long-term and avoided any of the drama usually associated with free agency. All in all, it was a great summer, one that deserves praise and a strong grade.

Let us know what you think of the Lakers summer down below and we’ll include the best answers in our results post!

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll