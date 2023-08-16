What grade does the Lakers offseason deserve?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In a rare move, the Lakers opted not to go for a big splash in free agency this summer. Instead, the team was remarkably sensible, On top of retaining core pieces like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell, they added players like Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes around the edges as well.

The result was a lot of familiarity and continuity, two words that haven’t been commonly associated with the Lakers in recent years. But is that all a good thing?

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we ask what grade the Lakers deserve for their offseason.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/BVT08Z/">Please take our survey</a>

It’s hard to think the Lakers deserve anything lower than a B rating. Even if there are some concerns about players brought back — that most likely being D’Lo — even they are coming back on sensible contracts.

All of that also doesn’t take into account getting an extension done with Anthony Davis as well. The Lakers locked up AD long-term with a contract that was agreed upon with little debate or negotiation.

The Lakers didn’t hand out any bad contracts, locked up all their key pieces long-term and avoided any of the drama usually associated with free agency. All in all, it was a great summer, one that deserves praise and a strong grade.

Let us know what you think of the Lakers summer down below and we’ll include the best answers in our results post!

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.