 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Should the Lakers try to trade for James Harden?

After James Harden’s surreal comments on Daryl Morey and the Sixers on Monday, should the Lakers pursue him via trade?

By Jacob Rude
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

No.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll