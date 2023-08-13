Dennis Schröder, Austin Reaves can’t stop trolling the Grizzlies

It has been more than three months since the Lakers eliminated the Grizzlies from the playoffs in the first round. A whole lot has transpired both for the Lakers and in the NBA as a whole in that timeframe.

None of that is stopping the Lakers from continuing to troll Memphis.

After the Grizzlies talked the talk, the Lakers were the ones that walked the walk and sent them home in embarrassing fashion with a 40-point blowout. And they’ve made sure everyone remembers it.

LeBron James threw up an Instagram post directed at Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies went quiet in response. The Lakers aren’t going to go quietly into the night, though, and have spent this summer reminding the Grizzlies of their loss.

On a recent appearance on Full Send Podcast, Austin Reaves was asked about who talks the most trash in the league. In lieu of a person, Reaves named the entire Grizzlies team.

“All of Memphis, honestly. Their whole team talked s---. [It] felt good beating them in the playoffs.”

By becoming Him, Reaves helped send home Memphis and proved they were not fine in the West. But he’s not alone in the trolling.

Technically, Dennis Schröder is no longer a Laker, but it’s fair to say that he left this offseason on much, much better terms than the end of his first stint. And technically, Dillon Brooks is no longer a Grizzly, but he’s going to long remain associated with that series and the Lakers.

The two faced off with one another on Sunday and, you’re never going to believe this, but Brooks had a dirty play on Dennis.

Dillon Brooks tried to injure Dennis Schröder with a punch on his hand pic.twitter.com/oa8icB39Gw — DunkLeague (@DunkLeagueNBA) August 13, 2023

Dennis has never met an opponent he wouldn’t mock and it really doesn’t take much for him to start trolling. Literally moments after Brooks’ foul, Dennis burned him for a full-court layup off an in-bound and, in true Dennis style, pointed at him afterwards.

Dennis Schroder pointed at Dillon Brooks AGAIN pic.twitter.com/108f9fr5w5 — . (@GTJGotNext) August 13, 2023

Few things are more enjoyable than a good Dennis troll and if it’s coming against Dillon Brooks? Sign me all the way up. Dennis had a huge game, scoring 26 points with eight assists but it was Canada who got the last laugh and the win despite Brooks scoring eight points on eight shots and having more fouls than field goals.

So far, the Lakers-Grizzlies match-ups for next season have not leaked but you can guarantee whenever they do meet, it’s going to be must-see TV next season.

