Highlights from Pau Gasol’s perfect Hall of Fame induction speech

As you’re likely aware if you’ve been even passingly paying attention to this website or basketball news in general over the last week or so, Lakers legend Pau Gasol was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

As part of the process, Pau gave an acceptance speech that was perfectly, well, Pau: Gracious, kind, self-effacing, classy, inspirational and wise, all at once.

Here is the full speech — which is worth watching in its entirety — but for anyone who wants them, a few of the highlights are embedded and/or transcribed below.

First, Pau was presented by Bulls legend Toni Kukoc, who he says inspired him early on in his career before he grew to be larger than a small forward, as did all of the other European players who paved the way for him:

“I want to mention the first European players that took a chance and paved a way for guys like me.” - Pau Gasol #23HoopClass — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) August 13, 2023

The Dream Team ('92 Olympics in Pau's native city, Barcelona) made a huge impact on Pau and so many others: "I was 12, it changed my life. The Dream Team showed us how basketball could be played; it made me dream of playing at that level, playing with the best of the best." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 13, 2023

Pau thanks not just the Dream Team for inspiring him to play basketball at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, but also the European teams who played against them.



"You didn't do so well, but it is what it is. They were pretty good!" — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 13, 2023

Pau paying tribute to those that came before him: "I want to take a moment to recognize all the players (and) coaches that have come before me, that paved the way, that built this amazing league. Thank you all for your contributions, I truly, truly appreciate them." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 13, 2023

His remarks on his teammate and friend Kobe Bryant, were — as expected — tear-jerking:

Teammates. Friends. Brothers.



Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant. @Hoophall inductees.



: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/lGWKjKwBYS — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

Pau: “Feb. 1, 2008. (MEM GM) Chris Wallace calls me into his office and gives me the news that I was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers … that obviously changed my life and my career... — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 13, 2023

Pau: "That’s where I got to know the person that elevated my game like no other; who taught me what it took to win at the highest level. Who showed me ... the mentality that you needed to have in order to be the best. What it meant, and what it took to be a leader. Kobe." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 13, 2023

Pau: "The pursuit of excellence, the drive to succeed, the love of family, the recognition to give back, the power of empathy: instilled by my parents; honed by Kobe, always wanting to be extraordinary and epic; and encouraged and supported by my beautiful wife and family." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 13, 2023

Pau on Kobe: "I wouldn’t be here without you brother. I wish more than anything that you and Gigi were here with us. I miss you and love you. Thanks Vanessa for being here tonight. I’m proud to be your brother. And an Uncle to your wonderful girls. I love you guys so very much." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 13, 2023

Pau is retelling this story of where his bond with Kobe started.



"I wouldn't be here without you brother. I wish more than anything that you and Gigi were here with us today. I miss you and love you... Thank you Vanessa for being here tonight. I'm proud to be your brother and… — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 13, 2023

Pau also had to — of course — give a shoutout to his brother Marc, as well as much of the rest of his family, including his parents, his other younger brother, Adria, and his wife and children:

The battles between Pau & Marc started long before the NBA @Hoophall | #23HoopHall pic.twitter.com/VRUj1uzV1B — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 13, 2023

"I think we are the only brothers who ever got traded for each other."



Pau Gasol when talking about his brother Marc pic.twitter.com/TFo4XetDkI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2023

Pau says that one of the most special moments of his career was tipping off an All-Star game with a jump ball against Marc.



"Truly unbelievable, thank you Marc." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 13, 2023

"Transitioning out of the NBA is never easy... You struggle, and having the support of my wife throughout this time has made it possible for me, so thank you love," Pau says while thanking his wife Cat McDonnell towards the end of his speech. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 13, 2023

Pau also thanked basically every other teammate, coach, trainer and anyone else he ever worked with, including a few that went into the Hall of Fame alongside him tonight:

"I hope that you take this honor that I'm receiving today as part of your own," Pau says to all of his Lakers teammates in attendance. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) August 13, 2023

Pau to his Lakers teammates, including Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher, Metta World Peace and more: “I’m so grateful to all of you. I hope that you take this honor that I’m receiving today as part of your own. Without you, I couldn’t have done it.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 13, 2023

Finally, let’s wrap up with a little reminder of what led to Pau to the Hall of Fame in the first place — just in case anyone forgot he was a BUCKET (and a whole lot more) — with this Laker Film Room classic video:

.@LakerFilmRoom reminisces about how good Pau Gasol really was for the Lakers in a little LFR Classichttps://t.co/Gu84TMoNCT pic.twitter.com/ATTMjll0W3 — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) August 31, 2018

