Highlights from Pau Gasol’s perfect Hall of Fame induction speech

Pau Gasol showcased the qualities that made him so beloved as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight.

By Harrison Faigen
NBA: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame-Enshrinement Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

As you’re likely aware if you’ve been even passingly paying attention to this website or basketball news in general over the last week or so, Lakers legend Pau Gasol was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

As part of the process, Pau gave an acceptance speech that was perfectly, well, Pau: Gracious, kind, self-effacing, classy, inspirational and wise, all at once.

Here is the full speech — which is worth watching in its entirety — but for anyone who wants them, a few of the highlights are embedded and/or transcribed below.

First, Pau was presented by Bulls legend Toni Kukoc, who he says inspired him early on in his career before he grew to be larger than a small forward, as did all of the other European players who paved the way for him:

His remarks on his teammate and friend Kobe Bryant, were — as expected — tear-jerking:

Pau also had to — of course — give a shoutout to his brother Marc, as well as much of the rest of his family, including his parents, his other younger brother, Adria, and his wife and children:

Pau also thanked basically every other teammate, coach, trainer and anyone else he ever worked with, including a few that went into the Hall of Fame alongside him tonight:

Finally, let’s wrap up with a little reminder of what led to Pau to the Hall of Fame in the first place — just in case anyone forgot he was a BUCKET (and a whole lot more) — with this Laker Film Room classic video:

What was your favorite part of Pau’s portion of the ceremony? Let us know in the comments below.

