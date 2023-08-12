USA Basketball Schedule: When and how to watch the FIBA World Cup

Team USA’s busy month ahead continues after dominating Puerto Rico (117-74) in their first exhibition tilt last Monday. Before traveling to the Philippines where the World Cup takes place, Team USA will head to Europe — specifically to Malaga, Spain, and Abu Dhabi — where they will compete in four more tune up games before the World Cup commences.

It’s not a surprise to know that Team USA will take part in multiple exhibition games before their first official World Cup game in the Philippines. The team, led by head coach Steve Kerr, is hoping to establish enough chemistry. Because once the World Cup commences, Team USA can’t afford to give one game away, especially if their goal is to ultimately claim the gold medal which they failed to do in 2019.

For Team USA to reclaim gold this year and avoid another embarrassing exit, they’ll first have to at least finish top two in their pool (Group C) which also consist of New Zealand, Greece and Jordan. Then once the Americans advance, they’ll square off against one of the top two teams in Group D specifically one among Lithuania, Mexico, Montengero and Egypt.

If Team USA take care of business in the qualifying round, the quarterfinals, semi-finals and finals await them. Team USA needs to finish at least top two in the Americas group in order to claim their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ahead of all the action, here’s everything you need to know about Team USA’s itinerary for the next couple of weeks:

Team USA exhibition games

After sending a strong message to the world with a commanding 43 point victory against Puerto Rico, Team USA will face Luka Doncic and Slovenia on Aug 12 for their first tune up game in Spain. That will then be followed with another exhibition match the following day Aug 13, against defending champions Spain on their home soil.

Both games will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 and FOX respectively.

As soon as the final game in Spain concludes, Team USA will head straight to Abu Dhabi where they will take on Greece (who as mentioned above, are in the same group as them) and Germany. Both games will be two days apart, as the first one will be held on Aug 18 while the latter will take place on 20th.

Both games will tip off at 12 p.m. ET and will air on FS1 and FOX respectively.

Team USA World Cup schedule

Then, Team USA will step foot in the Philippines, their last stop of the summer as they will play all of their World Cup games in the country. The first game against New Zealand will take place on Aug. 26th followed by a rematch against Greece on the 28th. Both games will commence at 8:40 a.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

The final match for Team USA’s pool play round will be against Jordan, who they will face on the 30th of month at 4:40 a.m. ET. Like both qualifying round games, this one will also air on ESPN2.

As of now, only seven out of 11 games (assuming Team USA makes it all the way to the Finals) have a corresponding schedule while the rest will be dictated based on how the tournament shapes out. For the latest updates on Austin Reaves and Team USA, be sure to watch out for this space, and feel free to hang out and chat in the comments below.

You can follow Nicole on Twitter at @nicoleganglani