Lakers to take on Celtics as part of NBA Christmas Day slate

As we wait to find out the full NBA schedule for the 2023-24 season, Thursday brought news that the Lakers would open up the season by taking on the Denver Nuggets on opening night, and the evening brought further clarity on another marquee matchup, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team will face the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

Lakers-Celtics will be one of five games on the holiday, and Charania’s tweet makes it appear as though Los Angeles will get the prime, mid-day spot:

The Lakers (and Knicks) are basically guaranteed to play on Christmas every year due to their massive local markets, but even if the purple and gold have to work on a day most of the rest of the world gets to take off, they will surely be pleased that they at least don’t have to travel, as they will be hosting the game in Los Angeles instead of heading to the east coast for it. If you have to work on Christmas, at least being able to drive home to your family afterward is surely the preferable scenario.

For those of us just planning on viewing the event, this is also great news, as Lakers-Celtics is always a must-watch matchup, and it taking place on one of the league’s biggest regular season stages will only add to the intrigue and drama.

Can LeChristmas and Antholiday Davis spoil the day for the entire city of Boston as they open up their Dunkin Spiked Iced Coffee Mixed Packs under the tree? We’ll have to wait a few months to find out, but hopefully so!

