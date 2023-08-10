How to watch Pau Gasol’s Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

This weekend, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will induct the 2023 class, a decorated group headlined by Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade. The ceremony itself will take place on Saturday evening but the weekend will be full of festivities.

Here’s the full schedule and how to watch:

Friday: Class of 2023 Press Conference

When: 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. PT

How to watch: NBA TV

Friday: Hall of Fame Awards Celebration & Gala

When: 5 p.m. — 7 p.m. PT

How to watch: NBA TV

Saturday: Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony

When: 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. PT

How to watch: NBA TV

Pau will become the latest in a long lineage of Lakers to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. To that point, one of the two people who will present Pau on Saturday will be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Toni Kukoc, one of the first international big men to make the jump from Europe to the NBA, will also present Pau.

There are plenty of connections to Pau and his fellow inductees. There is no more common foe in Pau’s career than Dirk Nowitzki with the two meeting 56 times between the regular season and postseason. Wade and Gasol had many showdowns in their own right while Pau played under Gregg Popovich for 168 games and against him for dozens more.

Here are the full list of inductees and their presenters:

Gene Bess, presented by Chris Bosh (‘21), John Calipari (‘15) and Roy Williams (‘07)

Pau Gasol, presented by Toni Kukoc (‘21) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (‘95)

David Hixon, presented by Jim Calhoun (‘05) and John Calipari (‘15)

Gene Keady, presented by (Jerry Colangelo (‘04) and Tom Izzo (‘16)

Dirk Nowitzki, presented by Jason Kidd (‘18) and Steve Nash (‘18)

Tony Parker, presented by Manu Ginobili (‘22), Tim Duncan (‘20)

Gregg Popovich, presented by David Robinson (‘09), Manu Ginobili (‘22), Tim Duncan (‘20) and Tony Parker (‘23)

Dwyane Wade, presented by Allen Iverson (‘16)

Becky Hammon, presented by Sheryl Swoopes (‘16) and Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19)

Gary Blair, presented by Teresa Weatherspoon (‘19) and Van Chancellor (‘07)

Jim Valvano, presented by John Calipari (‘15)

Every Hall of Fame class is full of talented players because, well, it’s the Hall of Fame. But this class feels particularly impressive and is certainly one that Lakers fans can relate to. Countless battles against Pop, Tony Parker and the Spurs, Dirk and the Mavs and the annual Kobe vs. Wade showdowns created lots of memories that can all be celebrated on Saturday.

