What is the best option for the Lakers at center in free agency?

The Lakers currently sit with two open roster spots and a hole in the backup center position. With the intention of keeping one of those spots open heading into the season, there is effectively one signing left this offseason.

Obviously, the name most mentioned in Christian Wood. The Lakers have had interest in him since the start of free agency but the level of interest, whether it’s been reciprocated and whether he’s worth the risk all are factors, too.

While the market is pretty dire when it comes to centers, there are a handful of intriguing names remaining, intriguing being a relative term. This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey focuses on who the Lakers should target as their last signing.

After Wood, Biyombo is probably the consensus next best available in terms of talent after a productive season in Phoenix. While he’s a limited big man, he’s an available body that played a role on a playoff team last season and is someone who the team has reportedly had interest in.

Tristan Thompson is a more sensible choice because of his familiarity. His role wasn’t really an on-court one for the Lakers in the playoffs outside of a surprising cameo in their final game. He has expressed a desire to return and there is an argument to bring him back.

Let us know which one of these options the Lakers should sign in the comments below and why. And if you choose “other,” be sure to let us know who as well!

