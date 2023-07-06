The Lakers officially announce free agent signings

With Thursday marking the end of the NBA’s moratorium, the Lakers — like every other team in the league — began officially announcing their free agent acquisitions. That included the re-signing of restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

You heard the man! pic.twitter.com/i6YQlNPtwY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2023

The Lakers also officially announced that Reaves would be playing with Team USA this summer. The list of Lakers to play for Team USA isn’t a particularly long one, either.

Can’t spell Austin without USA



Congrats to Austin Reaves on joining USA Basketball for next month's FIBA World Cup! pic.twitter.com/AwoK9QLTpc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2023

The newcomers were also announced along with their new jersey numbers. Gabe Vincent, who signed for the mid-level exception after the Lakers outbid the Heat, will wear No. 7 this year. That number was most recently worn by Troy Brown Jr. last year and Carmelo Anthony the season prior.

OFFICIAL: Welcome to the Lake Show, Gabe! pic.twitter.com/ihrpvjBlIz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2023

Jaxson Hayes is the latest Pelicans big man to join the Lakers, though this one cost a couple fewer draft picks than his predecessor. He will take the No. 11 jersey worn by Davon Reed for half a season last year and Malik Monk the season prior.

Taurean Prince will have a low bar to perform better than the last No. 12 to sport the purple and gold in Kendrick Nunn. Assuming he makes his debut in his first season in Los Angeles, he’ll have cleared the bar.

The gamble of the offseason in Cam Reddish will wear the No. 5 jersey, worn last year by Malik Beasley and Talen Horton-Tucker before him.

OFFICIAL: @camreddish joins the Purple and Gold pic.twitter.com/SUQJoreY2s — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2023

One noticeable omission from the official announcements was D’Angelo Russell. Before you start conjuring up conspiracy theories or throwing him back into sign-and-trades, the solution is rather simple as it often is.

D’Lo is on vacation, as his Instagram shows. While he’s posting on his IG story, his girlfriend’s Instagram post has the location of Croatia on it. Perhaps he’s trying to recruit Ivica Zubac back to the Lakers.

Russell will likely sign his contract when he returns and will signify nearly the end of the Lakers' offseason business. They still are likely to sign one more player before heading into the season with 14 roster spots.

