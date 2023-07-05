Mo Bamba signs one-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

Find someone who loves you as much as Daryl Morey loves signing ex-Lakers center.

After a rather woeful time in Los Angeles, Mo Bamba will reportedly sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Bamba’s contract with the Sixers is a one-year deal.

Free agent C Mo Bamba has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, @PrioritySports’ Mark Bartelstein and agent Greer Love tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023

After being traded to the Lakers mid-season, Bamba played just nine regular season games. He averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds and shot 40.7% from the field. He featured in a small handful of playoff games but never in any meaningful capacity.

The Lakers reportedly had interest in retaining Bamba after waiving his non-guaranteed deal prior to the start of free agency. However, considering he would have been battling for a backup center spot at best, a different situation makes sense.

Bamba is just the latest in a slew of bigs to leave the Lakers and go to the Sixers in some form or fashion. Dwight Howard is one of the more memorable ones for his Twitter faux pas in free agency, but he certainly isn’t alone in jumping from purple and gold to Philly.

Dwight, Drummond, DeAndre, Harrell, Bamba



Daryl Morey has an obsession with lakers backup centers — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) July 6, 2023

With Bamba out of the picture, the Lakers will have to turn elsewhere for a center, which is presumably what they’ll use their penultimate roster spot on. Considering he was previously linked to the Lakers, this could very easily pave the way for Tristan Thompson to return.

There aren’t many other options available. A quick glance at the available names at the center position shows you how barren the market is.

Thompson spoke of his desire to return at his exit interview. He also showed he still has something left in the tank when called upon. Considering his veteran experience as well, one could do worse than Thompson.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.