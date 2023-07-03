Lakers reportedly set to hire DeMarre Carroll as assistant coach

After losing a number of assistant coaches to Frank Vogel and the Phoenix Suns this offseason, the Lakers reportedly began filling those vacancies on Monday. A familiar name, and one that will likely make many readers feel old, in DeMarre Carroll will reportedly join the coaching staff, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Lakers are hiring DeMarre Carroll as an asst coach on Darvin Ham's staff, sources told ESPN. Carroll worked for Mike Budenholzer in MIL last season. Ham, Carroll and Bud were all in Atlanta together when ATL went 60-22 w/ Carroll as the starting SF and was No. 1 in the East — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 3, 2023

If you’re like me, you didn’t even realize Carroll’s playing career had ended. Ironically, though, his final game was against the Lakers in the bubble. Carroll was a member of the 2019-20 Houston Rockets, but did not feature in any of the playoff games against the purple and gold.

Carroll was hired in August of 2022 by the Bucks and Mike Budenholzer, again tied to the Lakers as he likely helped fill the void left by Darvin Ham. After a season in Milwaukee, Carroll will jump to the Lakers as well.

The Lakers lost a pair of assistant coaches to Vogel and the Suns in Jon Pastorek and Dru Anthrop. On top of that, G League head coach Miles Simon also jumped ship to the Suns staff. Fortunately, the Lakers were able to hang onto Phil Handy as one of the top assistants in the league.

This is the first assistant coach hiring the Lakers have reportedly made, so likely expect one more and a potential G League head coach hiring. The Summer League team is being coached by JD Dubois, who was previously on the staff.

