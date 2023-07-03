Here’s how the Lakers roster looks after free agency

Free agency isn’t officially over in any capacity, but the Lakers have made their big moves and their roster is largely set heading into next season. As vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka forecasted in his exit interview, the Lakers kept together their core and swapped pieces around the margins.
What players went and what players came in during free agency? Here’s how things stand after a busy opening period of free agency.
The players the Lakers lost in free agency
- Dennis Schröder
- Lonnie Walker
- Troy Brown Jr.
- Wenyen Gabriel
- Malik Beasley
- Mo Bamba
- Tristan Thompson
- Shaquille Harrison
The players the Lakers signed in free agency
- Taurean Prince
- Gabe VIncent
- Jaxson Hayes
- Cam Reddish
The new, full Lakers roster
- LeBron James
- Anthony Davis
- D’Angelo Russell
- Rui Hachimura
- Austin Reaves
- Gabe Vincent
- Jarred Vanderbilt
- Taurean Prince
- Jaxson Hayes
- Cam Reddish
- Max Christie
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Maxwell Lewis
-
-
- Cole Swider (two-way)
- Colin Castleton (two-way)
- D’Moi Hodge (two-way)
As things stand, the Lakers have two open roster spots on the roster. The team has used all three of its two-way roster spots. While they do have two openings, the team is expected to leave one roster spot open when they head into the season.
What do you think of the Lakers’ new-look roster? Let us know what you think of the roster and if it’s good enough for a return trip to the Western Conference Finals — or better — in the comments below.
