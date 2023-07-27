 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LeBron James tweets family is ‘doing great’ following Bronny James health scare

After a scary situation on Sunday, LeBron James provided the first update on Bronny’s health while thanking fans for the support.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Monday’s news of Bronny James’ health scare provided a shock to basketball fans. After suffering cardiac arrest while at practice for USC on Sunday, Bronny was taken to the hospital. Fortunately, the news on Monday and in the days since has been all positive.

After the news came out on Monday, LeBron and Savannah released a statement on the situation.

On Thursday morning, LeBron took to Twitter and provided an update on the situation. Along with letting everyone know about the situation, LeBron also thanked fans for the support shown over the last week.

Later in the afternoon, Bronny was discharged from the hospital. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center released a statement, stating that Bronny was fully conscious when he arrived, more continued good news on the matter.

Obviously, this a very serious situation with, unfortunately, too many examples in recent years. Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills is the most notable instance of this happening in the last year while recently drafted Grizzly Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game with Floriday in college.

Lakers fans might also remember that Shareef O’Neal had heart issues as well. He was able to eventually continue his basketball career, playing last season with the G League Ignite after working out with the Lakers spending the summer with their Summer League team.

Hopefully, all of this is a small roadblock and Bronny is able to continue his basketball career. Much like Hamlin returned to football and O’Neal to the court, here’s to Bronny also returning to the court and one day being able to play either alongside or against LeBron, as the two have long hoped.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll