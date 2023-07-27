LeBron James tweets family is ‘doing great’ following Bronny James health scare

Monday’s news of Bronny James’ health scare provided a shock to basketball fans. After suffering cardiac arrest while at practice for USC on Sunday, Bronny was taken to the hospital. Fortunately, the news on Monday and in the days since has been all positive.

After the news came out on Monday, LeBron and Savannah released a statement on the situation.

USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023

On Thursday morning, LeBron took to Twitter and provided an update on the situation. Along with letting everyone know about the situation, LeBron also thanked fans for the support shown over the last week.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Later in the afternoon, Bronny was discharged from the hospital. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center released a statement, stating that Bronny was fully conscious when he arrived, more continued good news on the matter.

USC’s Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2023

Obviously, this a very serious situation with, unfortunately, too many examples in recent years. Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills is the most notable instance of this happening in the last year while recently drafted Grizzly Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game with Floriday in college.

Lakers fans might also remember that Shareef O’Neal had heart issues as well. He was able to eventually continue his basketball career, playing last season with the G League Ignite after working out with the Lakers spending the summer with their Summer League team.

Hopefully, all of this is a small roadblock and Bronny is able to continue his basketball career. Much like Hamlin returned to football and O’Neal to the court, here’s to Bronny also returning to the court and one day being able to play either alongside or against LeBron, as the two have long hoped.

